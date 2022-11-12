Influenza : Flu wave hits NRW earlier than usual

The flu epidemic seems to be rolling in earlier this year and could also be more severe than in recent years. Foto: dpa/Maurizio Gambarini

Düsseldorf The Robert Koch Institute has registered a particularly high number of influenza cases in North Rhine-Westphalia, with schoolchildren being especially affected. General practitioners' offices are full. At the same time, pharmacies are reporting shortages of liquid fever reducers and cough medicines.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

For two years, influenza was hardly an issue, but now the flu wave is spreading in NRW - and much earlier than usual. "Acute respiratory infections are currently on the rise in Germany. The flu wave started at the end of October - much earlier than in the pre-pandemic years," writes the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its current weekly report. In the past, the wave often did not begin until January. Two German states in particular have been hit: "Many influenza cases were reported in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia in particular," the RKI said. 14 percent of those patients are being treated in the hospital.

So far, 8,334 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported to the RKI nationwide. The numbers continue to rise compared to the previous week. The viruses are also spreading among schoolchildren, they say. Outbreaks have already occurred in individual facilities such as schools and kindergartens: So far, 13 outbreaks with at least five cases have been reported to the RKI. In young children, however, increased RSV infections have led to doctor visits and hospital admissions, the RKI said. In older adults, respiratory diseases continue to be often triggered by the coronavirus. Doctors’ offices are full. "The volume of patients in the practices is high and the trend is towards even more patients. There are significantly more waves of colds and influenza than before Corona," said Oliver Funken, head of the North Rhine Association of General Practitioners.

The situation is complicated by supply problems for cold medicines. "It's coming to a head. According to industry-internal projections, more than 1,000 medicines are currently already not available, and the trend is rising," says Thomas Preis, head of the North Rhine Pharmacists' Association. "In addition to therapy-relevant medicines such as antibiotics and blood pressure medicines, many simple cold remedies are also missing." Stomach medications with pantoprazole and codeine cough suppressants are almost impossible for pharmacies to obtain, he said. "Since the summer, manufacturers have been supplying pharmacies with almost no fever-reducer syrups for children containing paracetamol or ibuprofen.”

Demand increased

The German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) confirms the "limited availability of fever-reducing syrups for children with the active ingredients paracetamol and ibuprofen." Although the supply is in line with the average, demand has increased, the BfArM spokesman said. The cause could not be satisfactorily determined. Possibly hoarding purchases play a role. The institute points out, however, that all children are being provided for: In case of need, “one can resort to the preparation of individual prescription drugs in pharmacies with a medical prescription." The institute has a different number than the pharmacists’ association when it comes to supply shortages: Currently, the BfArM has over 250 reports of supply shortages.

It is taking great effort on the part of the pharmacies to ensure that the supply bottlenecks have not yet turned into a supply emergency, says Thomas Preis. "Patients have to wait and pharmacists try to find alternative medications." The shortages are also driving up costs. "Recently, the contribution that parents have to pay for some of their children's medicines that are actually exempt from co-payments is higher than the amount that health insurers pay," explains the head of the pharmacists' association.