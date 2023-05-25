May 26–29 Food and Wine Festivals: Tips for the Whitsun Weekend

The tango is considered a particularly passionate dance. The Latin American music genre is coming to Bonn this weekend with three bands and three DJs: on Friday, the Argentinian band Otro Aires will play a fusion of tango jazz and electronics under the motto "Noche Nueva" (Spanish: New Night); on Saturday, the "Noche con Todo" (Spanish: Night for All), the Cuarteto Rotterdam will play; and on Sunday, the trio las Perillas will bring 100 years of tango history to the stage at the "Noche Tradicional" (Spanish: Traditional Night). All three nights will shine in a different colour: on Friday, visitors are invited to dress in purple, on Saturday it will be orange and on Sunday it will be classic red.