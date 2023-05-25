May 26–29 Food and Wine Festivals: Tips for the Whitsun Weekend
Bonn/Region · Wine from the Ahr Valley, international culinary delights and lots of music bring the long Whitsun weekend to Bonn and the region. Our tips at a glance.
For the long Whitsun weekend, summer is already on the doorstep with temperatures around 25 degrees and brings with it not only a good mood but also an extra portion of rousing events. Shortly before the festival season begins, jazz, classical music and tango will give music and dance lovers plenty to do. The Ahrweiler Wine Market and the Street Food Festival in Beuel will cater for the physical well-being. The long weekend also offers a wide range of cultural events. Our tips at a glance.
Food Festival in Beuel
Summer, sun, street food: on the Whitsun weekend, dishes from all over the world will exude their aromas on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. Whether vegan or with meat, sweet or hearty: there is something for everyone here. Coffee specialities and after-work beers are also available.
- Where: Rhine bank, 53225 Bonn-Beuel, not far from the Kennedy Bridge.
- When: Saturday, 27 May, 12 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 28 May, 12 to 10 p.m. and Monday, 29 May, 12 to 8 p.m.
- Admission: 3.50 Euro
Ahrweiler Wine Market
With plenty of music, entertainment and of course wine, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler celebrates its wine market on the Whitsun weekend for the first time in four years. Eight wineries from the region will present their creations, the new Ahr wine queen will be proclaimed and in the evening, live music will provide an exuberant atmosphere. The local gastronomy will also be on site. Tickets are available here.
- Where: Ahrweiler Marktplatz, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
- When: Friday, 26 May, from 5 pm until Monday, 29 May
- Admission: 19.80 Euro
Travelling Theatre Company Pas De Deux
For four packed days of events, the travelling theatre company Pas de deux (French for no two) will pitch its tents on the campus of Alanus University. Aline and Martin Del Torre, graduates of the Dimitri Theatre School in Ticino, promise a "modern form of the juggler". In their plays they want to develop a "Nouveau Saltimbanque", a modern form of the juggler, and invite their audience to laugh, cry, marvel, dream and reflect, according to their own statement.
- Where: Alanus University, Campus 2, Villestraße 3, 53347 Alfter
- When: Friday, 26 May, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 27 May, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 28 May, 11 a.m.
- Admission: by collecting hats at the end of the performance
Exhibition: Who we are. Questions for a country of immigration
Is it necessary for the "we" of a society to exclude the "others"? And how can a common and comprehensive "we" be created in German society? This exhibition takes a look at Germany as a country of immigration. Inner-societal power structures and one's own self-image, in a time when the subject and one's own identity are increasingly in the foreground in art and literature, are to be reflected on together with the artists.
- Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
- When: Friday, 26 May, to Sunday, 8 October
- Admission: 13 Euro, concessions 6.50 Euro (for all exhibitions)
15th Bonn Tango Festival
The tango is considered a particularly passionate dance. The Latin American music genre is coming to Bonn this weekend with three bands and three DJs: on Friday, the Argentinian band Otro Aires will play a fusion of tango jazz and electronics under the motto "Noche Nueva" (Spanish: New Night); on Saturday, the "Noche con Todo" (Spanish: Night for All), the Cuarteto Rotterdam will play; and on Sunday, the trio las Perillas will bring 100 years of tango history to the stage at the "Noche Tradicional" (Spanish: Traditional Night). All three nights will shine in a different colour: on Friday, visitors are invited to dress in purple, on Saturday it will be orange and on Sunday it will be classic red.
- Where: St. Adelheid Hall, Adelheidisplatz 13, 53229 Bonn, Germany
- When: Friday, 26 May, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 27 May, 8 p.m. and Sunday, 28 May, 8 p.m.
- Tickets: Friday: 35 Euro (29 Euro in advance), Saturday 33 Euro (27 Euro in advance), Sunday 31 Euro (25 Euro in advance); Milonga pass for all nights 75 Euro (only available in advance)
BaseCamp New Music
Heartbeat, beat, pulse: percussionist Vivi Vassileva joins the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn on Saturday and takes the audience on a journey through the rhythm of contemporary music. The young musician can already call numerous renowned prizes her own at the beginning of her career and regularly convinces her audience with brilliant technique, virtuosity and poetic expression. The event is part of the "Project Days New Music".
- Where: BaseCamp Hostel Bonn, In der Raste 1, 53129 Bonn, Germany
- When: Saturday, 27 May, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Tickets: 18 Euro
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)