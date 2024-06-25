“Public Viewing” by the Rhine Football Fever at the Bikini Beach Bar in Beuel
Oberkassel · Some 1000 football fans gather regularly at the Bikini Beach Bar to watch the German national team’s European Championship matches. Can anyone organise such a large screening? And is the organisation different from beach parties? An overview.
Euro 2024 is drawing football fans in droves to mass screenings (known in Germany as “Public Viewing”) in Bonn and the surrounding region. The largest such event in the Bonn is held regularly at the Bikini Beach Bar in Oberkassel, where up to 1200 guests can be accommodated. So far, tickets have sold out for each Germany match, reports organiser Rico Fenoglio, who has set up a large LED screen for the tournament.
“We’ve installed a weatherproof screen so the technology works perfectly even in the rain,” explains Fenoglio. “Even in bright sunshine, the screen has to be as clear as it is in your living room.” The demands of football fans at “Public Viewing” events are significantly different from those of other beach party guests, as the organiser explains: “Football fans have their own expectations. They want pre-match commentary, good picture quality, and great sound – music preferences don’t matter here.”
That’s why there are only 1000 tickets available for the football events at the beach bar, says Fenoglio: “During the matches, we leave some areas free so everyone has a good view.” Since the location is approved for events and several emergency exits are marked, he and his team do not need to take any additional safety measures for the screenings.
Organiser must purchase a licence from UEFA for public screening
When it comes to permits, however, there are special considerations to take into account for public screenings. “As soon as the event is for commercial purposes, such as selling beer, you have to apply for a licence from UEFA,” says the organiser. For the group stage alone, this has cost over 20,000 euros. Tickets are priced between five and ten euros.
“Many guests come again and again to watch the entire group stage here,” reports the organiser, who is also known in Bonn and the surrounding region for his after-work party series. He observes certain rituals at the matches: “People tend to only watch where Germany has won.” Fenoglio has experience with “Public Viewing”, having organised such events during the 2002 World Cup at the Beethovenhalle and the Brückenforum.
“Public Viewing” at the beach bar: more relaxed than in the fan zone
During the last group stage match before Germany got to the round of 16 on Sunday evening, there was already a great atmosphere at the sunny beach bar before kick-off. “The feeling here is just unbeatable,” raved Lisa, who had travelled from Sankt Augustin with an eight-person group of friends. “The atmosphere with the Rhine in the background and the deck chairs is amazing,” said her friend Lilly.
“It’s also pretty cool on the fan mile in Cologne, but here it’s much more relaxed and somehow more personal,” said Max, who had come to the bar with his girlfriend from Sülz. Markus and Leon from Beuel watched the football at the beach bar for the third time. The two praised the organisation: “The screen flickered a few times earlier, but it’s usually fixed quickly.”
By halftime, the German fans were surprised by the strong performance of the Swiss team, who were leading 1-0. Some spectators admitted to possibly underestimating the opponent. However, the evening had a “happy ending” for the visitors. When Germany equalised against Switzerland in injury time, the fans at the beach bar, who had previously been watching the game nervously and silently, erupted in cheers.
Original text: Abir Kassis
Translation: Jean Lennox