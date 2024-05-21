Day trips Forest concerts and museum day: five tips for excursions in the region

The "Festival of Enchanted Places" (called “Festival der verwunschenen Orte” in German) has been taking place in the Kassel region during the summer months since 1988. "The ancient forests of northern Hesse provide a special backdrop," says artistic director Maren Matthes. After all, northern Hesse is the home of the Brothers Grimm, which adds to the atmosphere. The photo was taken in 2019 at a concert by Yanhui Liu (clarinet) and Dmitrii Zhovkovskii (piano) in Reinhardswald, a prime example of a fairytale forest. But castles, parks, and industrial halls will also be transformed into venues for concerts, readings and plays. Around 60 festival stages are spread across Kassel and five North Hessian districts. 85 events are scheduled through August 10. The opening festival takes place at Calden Castle near Kassel - with music, acrobatics, a picnic and lots of princesses. The 2024 festival artists include ChrisTine Urspruch, Michaela May and Ferdinand von Schirach.