Day trips Forest concerts and museum day: five tips for excursions in the region
Bonn/Region · An arts and culture series in northern Hesse has many venues located in the middle of nature, the European Ceramics Market takes place in Höhr-Grenzhausen and cyclists and pedestrians take over a couple of country roads along the Wied.
Forest and meadow concerts at the "Festival of Enchanted Places”
The Hoher Dörnberg is an area of higher elevation in northern Hesse - and a mystical place that was already inhabited in the Iron Age. Today, you will find people up on the 500-meter-high plateau, sitting on a folding chair at five o'clock in the morning, listening to lovely music. For example on June 30 when the trio Wildes Holz from Essen will be playing. Unfortunately, the concert is already sold out. But there are other "Forest and Meadow Concerts" at the “Kultursommer Nordhessen”.
The "Festival of Enchanted Places" (called “Festival der verwunschenen Orte” in German) has been taking place in the Kassel region during the summer months since 1988. "The ancient forests of northern Hesse provide a special backdrop," says artistic director Maren Matthes. After all, northern Hesse is the home of the Brothers Grimm, which adds to the atmosphere. The photo was taken in 2019 at a concert by Yanhui Liu (clarinet) and Dmitrii Zhovkovskii (piano) in Reinhardswald, a prime example of a fairytale forest. But castles, parks, and industrial halls will also be transformed into venues for concerts, readings and plays. Around 60 festival stages are spread across Kassel and five North Hessian districts. 85 events are scheduled through August 10. The opening festival takes place at Calden Castle near Kassel - with music, acrobatics, a picnic and lots of princesses. The 2024 festival artists include ChrisTine Urspruch, Michaela May and Ferdinand von Schirach.
Info: Tel. (0561) 988 393 99; www.kultursommer-nordhessen.de; www.grimmheimat.de
Out and about in Kannenbäckerland: looking for ceramics
The Kannenbäckerland region in the Westerwald, less than an hour's drive from Bonn, has a diverse range of cultural attractions. There are around 30 ceramics studios in the region, a flyer in German called “Keramik auf der Spur” describes them all. Höhr-Grenzhausen has one of the largest ceramics museums in Europe. Major events showcase the impressive variety of ceramics, including the European Ceramics Market in Höhr-Grenzhausen (Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2) and the European Pottery Market in Ransbach-Baumbach (Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6).
Info: Tel. (02624) 104 300 or (02623) 86 201; www.kannenbaeckerland.de
Fascinating stories on Museum Day
May 19 is Museum Day. The Landschaftsverband Rheinland (LVR) is taking part and presenting the diversity of its decentralized industrial museum, which depicts a fascinating industrial history at six different locations. In the Hendrichs closed-die forge in Solingen, for example, they will demonstrate the manufacturing of scissors. At the Müller cloth factory in Euskirchen, visitors can experiment with weaving frames and pulleys. At the Ermen & Engels power plant in Engelskirchen, visitors can go on a rally and make a detour to the Oelchenshammer, a water-powered forging hammer.
Info: Tel. (02234) 99 21 555; industriemuseum.lvr.de
Two country roads designated for cyclists and pedestrians only
The Wiedtal area celebrates an anniversary in May. For 25 years, four municipalities and the town of Neuwied have been organizing the "WIEDer ins TAL" cycling day, which is very popular with families. On May 26, the state roads L 255 and L 269 will once again be open exclusively to cyclists, inline skaters and pedestrians from 10 am to 5 pm. Various recreational clubs and restaurants will be providing food and drink to participants along the route. Concerts, raffles and hands-on activities for children will liven up the event. Service stations will help with minor bike breakdowns. The official starting point of the 35-kilometer route is in Niederbreitbach, the finish in Seifen.
Info: Tel. (02638) 40 17; www.wiedtal.de
