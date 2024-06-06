Controversy surrounding construction project in Bad Godesberg Former Lubig site could be contaminated with pollutants

The construction project on the so-called Lubig site in Lannesdorf has caused controversial discussions in the past. Some felt that the planned development was too massive. Fortunately, after years of perceived stagnation, things are now moving forward, said others. In the end, however, the politicians gave the green light and a majority voted in favor of the new concept for the approximately 1.27-hectare site. 160 barrier-free apartments in four buildings are to be built there. Large-scale retail and commercial space is also planned for the first floor. But the process is not yet over: due to a formal error, the city of Bonn has now had to publish the plan drawings again. Citizens had another opportunity to voice their criticism until Monday. The Bonn Citizens' Association (BBB) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed project.