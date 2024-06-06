Controversy surrounding construction project in Bad Godesberg Former Lubig site could be contaminated with pollutants
Lannesdorf · Bürger Bund Bonn has criticized the construction project presented by the city on the former Lubig site in Lannesdorf. In addition to possible warming caused by the apartment blocks, soil contamination with pollutants also plays a role.
The construction project on the so-called Lubig site in Lannesdorf has caused controversial discussions in the past. Some felt that the planned development was too massive. Fortunately, after years of perceived stagnation, things are now moving forward, said others. In the end, however, the politicians gave the green light and a majority voted in favor of the new concept for the approximately 1.27-hectare site. 160 barrier-free apartments in four buildings are to be built there. Large-scale retail and commercial space is also planned for the first floor. But the process is not yet over: due to a formal error, the city of Bonn has now had to publish the plan drawings again. Citizens had another opportunity to voice their criticism until Monday. The Bonn Citizens' Association (BBB) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed project.
It had already warned the Bonn City Council and the Godesberg district council about the possible consequences of the planned development. However, these were “wiped off the table”, as the group announced in a press release. The citizens' association used the renewed disclosure of the plans to once again express its concerns. For example, it expects the blocks of flats to heat up compared to the current situation, which should even be noticeable in the neighborhood beyond the building complex. The growing infrastructure requirements in the social sector, for example in the form of daycare centers, have also been ignored and the new apartments and stores are expected to increase the volume of traffic with climatic consequences.
“Due to the oversized size and the nature of the shopping center, which is also aimed at customers from further afield, the housing density reminiscent of tenement buildings, the foreseeably excessive volume of traffic and the expected climatic consequences”, they voted against the overall project. In response to a GA inquiry to the city of Bonn regarding the concerns expressed, the press office stated that all environmentally relevant aspects had been examined and assessed in expert reports during the development planning for the site.
Lubig site in Bad Godesberg: soil could be contaminated with pollutants
A total of 22 comments on the construction project were submitted during the first public consultation in summer 2023. These were submitted to the city council and the preliminary advisory bodies, such as the Bad Godesberg district council, for a decision, according to the press office. In the end, the development plan was adopted after considering all the comments received.
Another point that the citizens' association is not satisfied with, despite the deliberations, is the soil contamination of the former machine factory site. According to the BBB, the site had been polluted for years by the operation of the former Lubig factory with halogenated hydrocarbons, among other things, which had contaminated the soil down to deep layers. The pollutants can still be detected in the direction of flow in Rüngsdorf and Plittersdorf wells and under the site of the former state authority building.
As confirmed by the Lower Environmental Authority of the City of Bonn at the request of the GA, volatile halogenated hydrocarbons (VHH) were indeed detected, the origin of which lies on the former company premises on Deutschherrenstraße. From there, the LHKW had entered the groundwater and could be detected over several kilometers.
A remediation contract was therefore concluded with the owner of the site in 2016 for the so-called source remediation and groundwater purification. The measures included soil replacement to a depth of nine meters. However, this was not sufficient to completely remove the hydrocarbons. Taking into account the geological and hydrological conditions and proportionality, this was not part of the agreement concluded.
The groundwater remediation included in the agreement is carried out using a so-called pump-and-treat process, in which groundwater is pumped, purified and returned to the subsurface. This is still taking place. According to the press office of the city of Bonn, the necessary system behind the sports hall at the Pennenfeld stadium has been in operation since 2017. The Lower Environmental Authority has reported on the process and the ongoing pollution several times in political committees.
According to the authority, the measures implemented have meant that the Lubig site can now be put to its intended use - i.e. the development of the planned residential and commercial buildings as well as an underground parking garage.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker / Translation: Mareike Graepel)