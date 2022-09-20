"Germany is not that easy" : Former refugees talk about their Ukraine help in Bonn

Until the meeting with the GA, Alina (from left), Lina and Irina only knew each other through the Whatsapp group set up by Alina. Foto: Stefan Hermes

Lessenich The Whatsapp group "Help for Refugees in Bonn" currently has 45 members, about half of whom have been active for half a year. They speak about their worries and problems.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Alina H. (30) had been crying for three days after the Russian attack on Ukraine before she started the Whatsapp group "Help for Refugees in Bonn" on 27 February. A network of women who left Ukraine, Russia, Latvia or Belarus many years ago. Alina came to Bonn with her parents 16 years ago and remembers exactly how difficult it was for her to settle in Germany.

"Back then, there was no organised willingness to help, no welcoming culture or understanding for us," she says. Irina (58) and Lina (29) nod in agreement. Irina came to Germany 25 years ago as a Ukrainian-born Jewish immigrant from the former Soviet Union, while Lina left Kazakhstan with her parents in 2011 to start a new life in Bonn.

The three women want to remain unidentified

The three women do not want to be mentioned by their full names at this point, as they live in fear of being persecuted by Russian activists for their voluntary help. They all belong to the Whatsapp group initiated by Alina and are sitting face to face for the first time for the interview with the GA. "We help Ukrainian refugees without all of us knowing each other," says Irina. Out of the initial 50-plus members of the group, 45 have remained, about half of whom are still active, Alina reports.

The group's first visible success was a clothing store set up in the Hardtberg district town hall, whose free service has been used by around 1,500 refugees since April. "We closed at the end of August," says Alina, "when we realised that the need was met." Setting it up, she says, is thanks to the support of city and district councillor Bert Moll, who has repeatedly given them fast and unbureaucratic support in many matters.

Daily necessities are important

"It's often our problem," says Alina, "that we're not taken seriously enough as a voluntary group." Nevertheless, no member stopped them from working tirelessly for the refugees who had arrived in Bonn for half a year. With their network, they have not only succeeded in buying or organising clothes, furniture and everyday necessities, but also in finding flats and accompanying them on official visits or being available as translators.

Many refugees who were supported by the group have already returned home. "Germany is not as easy as we think it is here," says Alina. Many new arrivals despair of the German bureaucracy. What can be done immediately or in a few hours digitally via an app (DIA) in Ukraine can take weeks or months in Bonn.

Lack of digitalisation

"You can explain that lack of digitalisation or lack of staff is the reason here, but they don't understand and take it personally," says Lina, who interprets for her compatriots at offices or accompanies applications. "However, when I need information for my compatriots, I don't get an answer for reasons of data protection," she sums up the difficulty of her daily work.

However, she is full of praise for the Foreigners' Office of the City of Bonn, where they all make a lot of effort, "but if someone is absent due to illness, everything comes to a standstill there too," she says. "Without being a recognised or registered helper, I often don't get anywhere." Especially at the Job Centre or the German Red Cross, she often runs into closed doors. This makes the work unnecessarily difficult, sums up Lina, who is now training to become a migration helper.

"The refugees are disappointed and go back home," says Alina. One of her friends, for example, was hoping to continue her career as a lawyer in Germany. "But she lacked the language. For her, the most she can do is clean." In contrast to their own migration history, all refugees who come to Germany have a "plan B" to go back home.

Nothing but sirens

People here have the wrong idea about the war in Ukraine. Modern war is something different from what we know from the past, she says. Everyday life in Ukraine goes on. There are many regions where nothing happens except for the sound of sirens. People risk returning to their families because they no longer see any prospects here, Alina says. They go back where they are understood, even if they know that what used to be is no longer there.

"Those of them who stay here," Irina said, "depend on the help of people like us." They understand the refugees better than anyone else because they have already experienced everything themselves. The only problem, says Lina, is that the authorities hardly support them. "No one knows that we do all this on a voluntary basis and with our own money," she says. It is sometimes depressing that they cannot be more efficient. In return, however, they have already achieved a lot, adds Irina, who has been able to arrange private housing for around 40 families. "Germany is unbelievably helpful," she sums up gratefully.

Material hardship of the refugees

Alina also describes what she has experienced with the group of helpers as a "social miracle": "The fact that people have been working together so intensively for more than half a year and still talk to each other on the phone in the evenings to help others impresses me very much." After they were able to alleviate the material needs of the refugees for the most part and help them find their way through the jungle of authorities, they now want to turn their attention to the disabled and the psychological problems of the refugees.

"I only have to look into the eyes of some of the children and I have to cry myself," says Alina. Many children and mothers are traumatised by the war and their refugee experiences and need help for their souls. "We have enough psychologists in our group," she says. What they lack are permits and rooms where they can offer their free help. "There is still a lot to do," says Alina.

Anyone who wants to find out more about the group or offer their help can reach them at ☎0157/37 74 82 55.

CURRENT FIGURES No more new refugees to Bonn According to the city of Bonn, a total of 4620 people have registered in Bonn since the end of February, of whom 673 have since moved away again (as of 7 September 2022). The city administration has accommodated 2278 persons: 1084 in municipal accommodation and flats, 619 in hotels and 575 were placed in private housing (as of 8 September 2022). "The city continues to focus all its efforts on providing the best possible accommodation and care for the refugees who have already arrived," Marc Hoffmann, the city's deputy press spokesman, told GA. New arrivals will continue to be forwarded to the initial reception centre of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Bochum until further notice, as agreed with the district government of Arnsberg. Exceptions are possible in individual cases, such as family reunification.

Original text: Stefan Hermes