Hoping for surgery in the US : Four-year-old Luis from Beuel fights for his life

DISEASE

Luis was born with the most severe congenital heart defect there is, hypoplastic left heart syndrome. This heart defect cannot be cured. It can only be corrected in three major open-heart operations. In the process, a blood circulation is created that enables those affected to live for the time being. This conversion to the so-called Fontan circulation has only been carried out since 1990 and is in no way comparable to a healthy cardiovascular system. Over time, the artificial Fontan circulation has a damaging effect on many other organs. In most cases, the damage is irreversible.

Luis had his last major heart operation in June 2021, which completed the conversion to the Fontan circuit.

Shortly afterwards, the family received a diagnosis of "life-threatening

protein loss syndrome via the intestine - PLE. The exact causes and correlations of this rare complication are unclear worldwide and many of the affected children do not survive the first five years after diagnosis.

For a year now, Luis, his parents and his big sister have been fighting the terrible symptoms every day, without stopping. He has massive stomach pains, sometimes constipation, then diarrhoea again, back pain. He sleeps badly because of the pain and shortness of breath, which has to be relieved partly with oxygen. The reason for this is massive water retention, which causes a large abdominal girth and could not be brought under control with medication. As a result, Luis' motor skills and breathing are noticeably restricted. Luis is on a strict fat-free MCT diet to avoid further deterioration of his general condition. He has to be hospitalised again and again for varying lengths of time. fetch