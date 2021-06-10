No more PCR testing : France and the Netherlands make entry easier

From now on, anyone entering the Netherlands will no longer need a PCR test. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Original text: ga​ - Translation: Mareike Graepel​ There are fewer and fewer hurdles when traveling to other European countries. Quarantine requirements are eliminated, the test obligation is relaxed in many places. As of now, this also applies to France and the Netherlands.

In France, further relaxations of the Corona measures are coming into force. Entry into France from numerous countries such as Germany will also be made easier.

Proof of complete vaccination or a negative antigen test no older than 72 hours is now sufficient. Previously, a PCR test was mandatory. Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen their indoor dining rooms with a 50 percent occupancy rate. The evening curfew will be pushed back from about 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Gyms and swimming pools will also be allowed to be visited by everyone again starting Wednesday. Up to 5,000 people will be allowed at large-scale outdoor cultural events, and cinemas and theaters will be allowed to receive more guests than before. There will also be relaxations in the world of work. People will largely be allowed to return to the office. But home office will not be completely abolished - it must be possible for a certain number of days a week, if the job allows it. Mask and distance rules continue to apply in the workplace.

France has been gradually easing its strict corona measures for several weeks, and had opened stores and outdoor catering areas in May, for example. At last count, the country had 72 new Corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. The situation in intensive care units has also eased considerably.

In the Netherlands, too, the requirement for a negative PCR test will be waived from Thursday (June 10) for people entering the country from Germany with a stay of more than twelve hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Europe of North Rhine-Westphalia.