Coffee and cake specialities "Frau Kreuzberg" café invites you to relax
Bonn · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars in Bonn and the region is large. The General-Anzeiger helps with the selection. This week we present the café and bistro "Frau Kreuzberg".
Frau Kreuzberg
Café and bistro in the Musikerviertel
Host
Since September 2017 Lea Pötter
Premises
Industrial vintage ambience with colourful cushions, upcycled furniture and green tiled counter wall. 20 seats
Outdoor area
Terrace in front of the house with 32 seats
Food
Platter with Gouda, goat's and mountain cheese, organic rye roll, slice of wholemeal bread, tomato mozzarella 11.20 euros, spaetzle with mountain cheese and salad 10.40 euros, seven different cakes such as yoghurt lemon tart 3.90 euros each, salad bowl with falafel, organic hummus, pomegranate seeds and walnuts 14.20 euros, among others
Drinks menu
Italian Monza portafilter from BFC: cappuccino 3.40 euros, chai latte 3.50 euros, espresso tonic 4.10 euros. Rose petal tea 3.20 euros, Mary Grape (homemade rosemary syrup with grapefruit juice) 4.40 euros, two varieties of Lilamonade from Cologne, e.g. lavender lemon (0.33l) 4.30 euros
Special offers
Changing menu of the day
Clientel
Customers of all ages
Philosophy of the house
"We value personal and friendly service to create a place for our guests to feel at home."
Opening hours
Thu - Mon 10-17h. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Address
Kreuzbergweg 2, 53115 Bonn-Musikerviertel, www.fraukreuzberg.de
Contact
Tel. (0228) 28 61 67 57
(Original text: Hagen Haas; Translation: Jean Lennox)