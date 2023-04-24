Coffee and cake specialities "Frau Kreuzberg" café invites you to relax

Bonn · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars in Bonn and the region is large. The General-Anzeiger helps with the selection. This week we present the café and bistro "Frau Kreuzberg".

A pleasant place to relax: Owner Lea Pötter and employee Philipp Recht at Café Frau Kreuzberg.

Foto: Horst Müller

Frau Kreuzberg

Café and bistro in the Musikerviertel

Host

Since September 2017 Lea Pötter

Premises

Industrial vintage ambience with colourful cushions, upcycled furniture and green tiled counter wall. 20 seats

Outdoor area

Terrace in front of the house with 32 seats

Food

Platter with Gouda, goat's and mountain cheese, organic rye roll, slice of wholemeal bread, tomato mozzarella 11.20 euros, spaetzle with mountain cheese and salad 10.40 euros, seven different cakes such as yoghurt lemon tart 3.90 euros each, salad bowl with falafel, organic hummus, pomegranate seeds and walnuts 14.20 euros, among others

Drinks menu

Italian Monza portafilter from BFC: cappuccino 3.40 euros, chai latte 3.50 euros, espresso tonic 4.10 euros. Rose petal tea 3.20 euros, Mary Grape (homemade rosemary syrup with grapefruit juice) 4.40 euros, two varieties of Lilamonade from Cologne, e.g. lavender lemon (0.33l) 4.30 euros

Special offers

Changing menu of the day

Clientel

Customers of all ages

Philosophy of the house

"We value personal and friendly service to create a place for our guests to feel at home."

Opening hours

Thu - Mon 10-17h. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Address

Kreuzbergweg 2, 53115 Bonn-Musikerviertel, www.fraukreuzberg.de

Contact

Tel. (0228) 28 61 67 57

(Original text: Hagen Haas; Translation: Jean Lennox)

