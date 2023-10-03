Bonn police investigate Fraudsters evidently intercept and forge letters
Bonn · The perpetrators deliberately intercepted l invoices and had the money for services rendered transferred to their own accounts. They are targeting the real estate industry, according to the police.
After several cases of fraud with falsified invoices for services actually rendered, the police still have no hot lead on the perpetrators. According to a spokesperson of the Bonn police authority, the cases exclusively concerned services in the real estate sector.
In the second week of September, eleven complaints were received by the criminal investigation department, which specialises in fraud. The perpetrators apparently intercepted bills by post. The police do not have any evidence that postal workers were involved in the crime.
Identical copies of the original letters
The fraudsters manipulated the original invoices by making almost identical copies but changing the account data. They then sent the letters to the original recipient and the money flowed into the fraudsters' account. Since this was often not noticed until weeks later, the accounts had already been cleared or closed, police said.
Stephanie Kaldenbach from the Association of Property Managers suspects certain types of invoices to be the target of the scam: "In our opinion, it was particularly easy to forge tradespeople's invoices because they often design their letterhead themselves and don't leave this in professional hands." This makes them easier to forge.
The police advise people to carefully check the data on invoices and compare it with information on the original offer. When opening a letter, they should look for damage or traces that could indicate that the letter has already been opened. If there is any doubt about the invoice, the invoice issuers should be contacted immediately. If the suspicion of fraud is confirmed, officials recommend contacting the police immediately.
In any case, it is important to be careful with unknown senders of emails. The police warn against opening attached files. If you do, you run the risk of downloading fraudulent malware onto your own device. Information on so-called phishing e-mails is available from the Federal Office for Information Security in Bonn at www.bsi.bund.de.
(Original text: Abir Kassis; Translation: Jean Lennox)