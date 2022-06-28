Health Minister Laumann : Free Corona tests in NRW no longer available to all in future

Düsseldorf Free citizen tests in North Rhine-Westphalia will in future only be available to certain groups of people. However, it has not yet been decided who will have to pay for the Corona tests.

North Rhine-Westphalia's Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) has spoken out in favour of making free citizenship tests available only to certain groups of people in future. Laumann told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Monday that he could understand why some citizens would have to pay for their own tests.

"We should be more selective with citizen testing," Laumann said. Therefore, he said, it was right that in future, too, the tests should be paid for by vulnerable groups. Who specifically will still be tested for Corona free of charge in the future has yet to be defined in the final regulation of the Federal Ministry of Health. So far, only a draft is available. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia will then issue a corresponding regulation. According to the federal government, citizens' tests will no longer be free of charge for everyone as of July. However, the states are to be free to bear the costs themselves.