Covid update : Free Covid testing for all starting on Saturday

Bonn/Region The nationwide seven-day incidence has risen again and was 263.7 on Friday. Plans are in place to reintroduce free Covid testing for the public on Saturday. Bonn will continue to offer vaccinations without an appointment, new dates and times have been released.

Starting Saturday, free Covid rapid testing for all

From this Saturday onwards, free Covid rapid testing will again be available to all. This comes from a directive of the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU), and was announced on Friday, November 12. With this, the federal government is reintroducing the offer of free testing for everyone, which was severely restricted about a month ago. This means that all residents are entitled to a rapid test by trained staff at least once a week - regardless of vaccination or convalescent status. Test certificates can also serve as proof as required for entrance regulations.

Vaccinations available in Bonn, no appointment necessary

According to the city of Bonn, the city vaccination campaigns have been met with a great response. Nearly 14,000 Bonn residents have taken advantage of the offer of mobile vaccinations with no appointment necessary. So further dates are now being offered, as the city announced.

The dates are:

Monday, November 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16, 12 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18, noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.