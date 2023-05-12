Restaurant Guide French country house ambience at the “Bonnerie"

Bad Godesberg · There are many restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars in Bonn and the region. The General-Anzeiger introduces readers to these various places in a regular series. Today, the focus is on the “Bonnerie” in Bad Godesberg.

On the Bonnerie cabaret stage: owner Metin Kocatepe with employees Dunya Faraj (left) and Julia Kilp (right).

On the Bonnerie cabaret stage: owner Metin Kocatepe with employees Dunya Faraj (left) and Julia Kilp (right).

Foto: Horst Müller

Bonnerie

Café and bistro in Bad Godesberg

Proprietor

Metin Kocatepe since August of 2019

The space

French country ambience with rustic wooden furniture, accented by industrial lamps. On the first floor there is seating for 60, upstairs a gathering room (30) with a long table, pool table and foosball.

Outdoor dining

The terrace in front of the café offers seating for 60.

Menu

Country bread sandwich with poached eggs, hummus and avocado cream 7.90 euros, breakfast platter "Avocado & Friends" (including fresh and dried tomatoes, green pesto, fruit salad) 12.90 euros, Oriental Bowl (including falafel thaler, quinoa, feta) 12.90 euros, three pancakes (including peanut butter and chocolate ice cream) 8.50 euros

Refreshments

Italian portafilter from La Cimbali (espresso 2.50 euros), home-made iced tea iced tea in five flavors as well as homemade orange-lemon lemonade (0,5l) each 4.90 euros, Chai Latte 4.20 euros

Specials

Various cultural events on the cabaret stage on the first floor

Customers

From young to old

Café philosophy

"We want our guests to feel transported to another place and time when they visit us at Bonnerie," says owner Metin Kocatepe.

Opening hours

Daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Open every day.

Address

Am Fronhof 7, 53177 Bonn-Bad Godesberg, https://bonnerie.webnode.page/

Contact

Tel. (0163) 2 31 60 89

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: ck)

Meistgelesen
Neueste Artikel
Zum Thema
Aus dem Ressort