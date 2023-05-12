Restaurant Guide French country house ambience at the “Bonnerie"
Bad Godesberg · There are many restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars in Bonn and the region. The General-Anzeiger introduces readers to these various places in a regular series. Today, the focus is on the “Bonnerie” in Bad Godesberg.
Bonnerie
Café and bistro in Bad Godesberg
Proprietor
Metin Kocatepe since August of 2019
The space
French country ambience with rustic wooden furniture, accented by industrial lamps. On the first floor there is seating for 60, upstairs a gathering room (30) with a long table, pool table and foosball.
Outdoor dining
The terrace in front of the café offers seating for 60.
Menu
Country bread sandwich with poached eggs, hummus and avocado cream 7.90 euros, breakfast platter "Avocado & Friends" (including fresh and dried tomatoes, green pesto, fruit salad) 12.90 euros, Oriental Bowl (including falafel thaler, quinoa, feta) 12.90 euros, three pancakes (including peanut butter and chocolate ice cream) 8.50 euros
Refreshments
Italian portafilter from La Cimbali (espresso 2.50 euros), home-made iced tea iced tea in five flavors as well as homemade orange-lemon lemonade (0,5l) each 4.90 euros, Chai Latte 4.20 euros
Specials
Various cultural events on the cabaret stage on the first floor
Customers
From young to old
Café philosophy
"We want our guests to feel transported to another place and time when they visit us at Bonnerie," says owner Metin Kocatepe.
Opening hours
Daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Open every day.
Address
Am Fronhof 7, 53177 Bonn-Bad Godesberg, https://bonnerie.webnode.page/
Contact
Tel. (0163) 2 31 60 89
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: ck)