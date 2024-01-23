Bonn International French places to be discovered in Bonn

Students are not the only ones who can learn about the French education system in Bonn. The Franco-German "École de Gaulle-Adenauer" offers this opportunity for kindergarten children. The public school in Mehlem consists of a kindergarten and a primary school that combines the NRW curriculum with that of French schools abroad. "Bonn has always had a strong French community and even after the embassies and state representations moved to Berlin, there are still many French-speaking people here," explains Ute Kuhn, Chair of the Franco-German School Association of the École de Gaulle-Adenauer. Today, companies and institutions such as the UN, GIZ and Deutsche Telekom are particularly interested in French-language schools. In addition to English schools, there must also be other options in order to "fulfil the European aspirations of the city of Bonn", says Kuhn.