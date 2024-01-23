Bonn International French places to be discovered in Bonn
Bonn · Under the motto "Vive l'Amitié - 60 years of Franco-German friendship in Bonn", many events are being organised by Franco-German stakeholders this year. But what role does the country play in everyday life in Bonn? We have compiled a list.
You think France is a long way away? It isn't! There are plenty of places with a French flair here. Under the motto "Vive l'Amitié - 60 years of Franco-German friendship in Bonn", a whole number of events are being organised by Franco-German players this year. We list places, restaurants and buildings that will bring a bit of France to Bonn
Architecture
The University of Bonn has several links with France. The Frenchman Robert de Cotte, architect to Louis XIV, was responsible for building the electoral palace - now the university's main building. "It's interesting that de Cotte never came to Bonn in person. But there was intensive correspondence between him and his employees on site," explains Annie Duchez, who comes from France and organises city tours through Bonn.
The electoral palace was modelled on a French palace: the Palace of Versailles. Today, the university continues to maintain contacts with France. In cooperation with the Sorbonne, the University of Bonn offers the "Franco-German Studies" degree programme.
They can be seen all over Bonn: huge chestnut trees that are in full bloom in white and pink in spring. "The chestnut trees in Bonn often have their roots in France," explains Duchez. The Poppelsdorf Palace and the avenue with its chestnut trees were designed by the French architect Robert de Cotte.
As well as the palaces, there are other buildings in Bonn that can be traced back to the French. The architect Michel Leveilly designed both the Koblenz Gate at today's university main building and the Old Town Hall.
Wining and dining
Gourmets can find French cuisine in various places in Bonn. The bakeries "Madame Monsieur" on Römerplatz, "C'est la vie" in Friedrichstraße and "Épi" offer French pastries, tarts and quiches. Also on Friedrichstraße is the restaurant "La Cigale", which serves French specialities such as snails and fish soup. In Bonn-Plittersdorf, Frenchman Thierry Fournier manages his restaurant "Pastis im Steinhaus". The French crêperie "Jules Verne" opened in Königswinter two years ago.
German-French Society Bonn and Rhine-Sieg
By its own account, this association has set itself the task of "fostering Franco-German relations in the cultural, commercial, social and political fields". In addition to reading circles, the society organises excursions, lectures and barbecue evenings to promote exchange between Germans and French.
Institut français
Since 1952, the Institut français Bonn has been bringing a bit of France to the city with a diverse range of activities and a cultural programme. It has set itself the task of passing on the French language and culture. It organises cinema evenings and art exhibitions, invites professors to discuss topics such as energy security in Europe or feminism in Germany and France, and offers language courses.
Sport
The Altstadtfreunde Bonn pétanque and boules club meets regularly at Alter Zoll to play boules. The club plays in various leagues.
Culture
The theatre "Die Pathologie" in Bonn regularly stages French plays. The Euro Theater Central's programme also includes "Huis Clos" by French writer Jean-Paul Sartre. The French Film Festival in Bonn regularly presents French-language films. Last year's winner of the Audience Award was the comedy "La Chambre des merveilles" (The Room of Miracles).
Religion
Bonn has both a Protestant Francophone and a Catholic Francophone parish. The Protestant community regularly celebrates services in French in the Rigal'schen Kapelle in Bad Godesberg. The Communauté Catholique Francophone de Bonn holds its services in the Sankt-Andreas church in Rüngsdorf.
Education
Students are not the only ones who can learn about the French education system in Bonn. The Franco-German "École de Gaulle-Adenauer" offers this opportunity for kindergarten children. The public school in Mehlem consists of a kindergarten and a primary school that combines the NRW curriculum with that of French schools abroad. "Bonn has always had a strong French community and even after the embassies and state representations moved to Berlin, there are still many French-speaking people here," explains Ute Kuhn, Chair of the Franco-German School Association of the École de Gaulle-Adenauer. Today, companies and institutions such as the UN, GIZ and Deutsche Telekom are particularly interested in French-language schools. In addition to English schools, there must also be other options in order to "fulfil the European aspirations of the city of Bonn", says Kuhn.
At Friedrich-Ebert-Gymnasium and Hardtberggymnasium, older pupils also have the opportunity to complete the Abi-bac (German-French Abitur) after a bilingual education programme.
Cooperation
The districts of Beuel, Bad Godesberg and Hardtberg are twinned with Mirecourt, Saint-Cloud and Villemomble. France is also an important economic partner for Bonn. As of 2022, 38 French companies registered in the commercial register are based in Bonn or the surrounding region. This makes France one of the ten most strongly represented countries in the area.
Original text: Marie Schneider; Translation: Jean Lennox