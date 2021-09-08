Protest against car traffic : Fridays for Future organise bike rally in Bonn

Bonn The climate protection movement "Fridays For Future" is calling for a bicycle demonstration through parts of the city centre, Beuel and the Gronau next Friday, September 10, in Bonn.

On Friday, there will be a bicycle demonstration of the climate protection movement "Fridays for Future" in Bonn. The event, which organisers expect 500 participants to attend, will begin at 1 p.m. in the Hofgarten. From there the demonstrators want to go by bicycle after a short detour over the Kennedy Bridge to Bonn-Beuel and along the banks of the Rhine to the World Conference Centre. Afterwards, they will return to the Hofgarten via the B9. The end of the event is planned for 4 pm.

Protest against car traffic

The event's motto is "Protest against motorised individual traffic and highways in the context of the IAA." The IAA, the International Motor Show, will take place in Munich from September 07 to 12.