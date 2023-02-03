"Fridays for Future" rally : Climate activists to protest against motorway expansion in Bonn on Friday

Fridays for Future demonstration in Cologne (archive photo). Foto: dpa/Marius Becker

Bonn Fridays for Future are demonstrating this Friday in front of the Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport in Bonn. The background is the nationwide day of action "Stop motorway expansion".

Fridays for Future, Parents for Future and other groups and organisations are demonstrating this Friday in front of the Bundesministerium für Digitales und Verkehr (Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport) in Bonn. A rally is planned at 11.30 a.m. on Robert-Schuman-Platz.

Background is the nationwide day of action "Stop motorway expansion". Climate activists are demonstrating against the expansion of motorways in three cities in North Rhine-Westphalia as well as in other locations in Germany.

In and around Bonn, there are plans for new construction and expansion of motorways (A 565, A 59, Rheinspange). The demonstrators want to "symbolically show the ministry the red card" for these plans, as Parents for Future Bonn announced in advance.

Fridays for Future is also planning actions in Düsseldorf and Cologne on Friday