Weather in the Bonn region Friendly weather from the middle of the week
Bonn/Region · The coming days will be much friendlier in Bonn and the surrounding region. Temperatures will be above 20 degrees at all times. The hottest time of the year begins with the "dog days." Here's the outlook.
In some places, people in Bonn and the surrounding region had to contend with unpredictable weather conditions on Tuesday. Heavy rain and sunshine alternated in Hennef, for example. From Wednesday, the skies over Bonn and the region will look much friendlier again.
According to the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures will rise to 23 degrees on Wednesday. Although it will remain cloudy, there will be almost no rainfall. According to 'WetterOnline,' the sun is expected to shine for up to five hours during the day. During the night, temperatures will cool down to 13 degrees.
This trend will continue in and around Bonn on Thursday. It will be slightly warmer, with temperatures of up to 26 degrees. According to the DWD, the clouds will clear up considerably, with up to eleven hours of sunshine expected. Precipitation is also very unlikely on Thursday.
Friday is expected to start with light rain and temperatures of 18 degrees. According to the German Weather Service, there may be isolated gusts of wind of up to 40 km/h around midday. Towards the evening, the sun could break through the cloud cover. However, it will not get warmer than 20 degrees.
The weekend should be much friendlier again. With temperatures of around 25 degrees, the DWD predicts plenty of sunshine.
Dog Days begin
In Europe, the hot days from 23 July to 23 August are colloquially known as the "dog days." At this time, the sun is close to the dog star Sirius, whose rising marks the beginning of this period.
However, in the core period of the "dog days" - from the end of July to the beginning of August - we often experience unsettled south-westerly weather conditions. This summer, we have already experienced such weather conditions more frequently, and it seems that this will continue for the time being. We generally only have the occasional "dog days" when temperatures reach 30 degrees or more.
In recent years, however, there have also been some very hot days during the "dog days," with temperatures reaching 35 or even 40 degrees.