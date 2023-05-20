Panama Open Air in Bonn From illegal rave to major festival

The next change came in 2016, when the team decided to spin off Panama from Rhein in Flammen and to create its own two-day festival. This was accompanied not only by further musical expansions, but the team also opened a total of four stages, where major international as well as national artists were to play. At that time, the ticket price was around 29 euros, Heinemann reports. For comparison: this year, the entrance fee for the individual days costs about 70 euros on Friday, about 80 euros on Saturday and 120 euros for both days together. Nevertheless, he says, it was difficult to get the public to understand that from then on it would no longer be free. But the risk was worth it. In 2016, the festival attracted 27,000 visitors to the Rheinaue.