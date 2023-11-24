Empty shelves Frustration about gaps on supermarket shelves

According to expert Funder, shortages are occurring time and time again, especially for products with a short shelf life such as fruit, vegetables, meat and frozen goods. Strikes have been ongoing for months in various forms and with varying degrees of intensity depending on the federal state. Sometimes the strikes have lasted a few hours, at others they have dragged on for days. Warehouses and logistics are particularly affected, which means that order pickers and drivers are often absent. According to Verdi, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria are particularly affected. In NRW, Edeka and Rewe warehouses have been on strike again since last week.