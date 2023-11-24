Empty shelves Frustration about gaps on supermarket shelves
Düsseldorf · Everyday products are missing in many supermarkets. The cause is a labour dispute. If it is not resolved, there is a risk of further shortages - including when it comes to shopping for Christmas dinner.
ou can't miss the black and white notices. They hang every two metres on the doors of the large fridges filled with products such as cold cuts and cheese. The printouts read: "Important information for customers: Unfortunately, due to strikes in our central warehouses, there may be items missing from the range." The notices are displayed in a Rewe supermarket in Hilden, North Rhine-Westphalia, but can currently be seen in one form or another in other parts of the country.
Empty shelf space has been a common sight in German supermarkets for months. Customers in many places are feeling the effects of strikes in the area of goods distribution. The reason for this is that collective bargaining negotiations between retailers and the Verdi trade union have been deadlocked for months. A solution is not in sight any time soon. Customers will probably have to live with restrictions on their weekly shopping for even longer.
How bad is the situation? It's not dramatic, according to official communication from the food retail companies. There are no bottlenecks and supplies are secure, they claim. Only in individual cases are products temporarily unavailable. When asked, Rewe, Edeka & Co. said that consumers would hardly be affected. The message is that everything is under control.
But according to retail expert Jörg Funder, this is just strategy. "The companies naturally don't want to admit that the situation is difficult, anything else would be a victory for the union," he says. The companies don't want to unnecessarily strengthen the other side or scare off customers, which is why they are deliberately playing down the situation. Martin Fassnacht, a retail expert from WHU business school, says: "Full shelves make us want to buy and they lead to more purchases, empty shelves create a bad mood among customers and fewer purchases are made."
"You never know what you'll get tomorrow"
Which products are particularly affected? While the head offices of Rewe, Aldi & Co remain silent on details, local retailers are more forthcoming. The effects of the strike are serious and there are major problems with the supply of goods, says a retailer who operates several shops in the Dortmund area. He prefers not to be quoted by name for fear of getting into trouble with his regional company.
Because the drivers who drive the goods to his stores are on strike, he books a haulage company. This means he incurs extra costs, but at least he gets most of his goods. Nevertheless, the situation is critical, and the bottlenecks are sometimes similar to those in the Coronavirus era. The shelves were completely empty after three days, especially for popular products.
He doesn't believe in putting up signs in his stores. "That looks creepy." He cannot order and store more goods. His capacities and refrigerated areas are limited, and the best-before dates for fresh products don't allow it. That's why he has to rely on new goods arriving. He does not expect the labour dispute to be resolved this year. "We will have to live with the gaps for a while yet."
Another retailer from North Rhine-Westphalia is similarly annoyed by the situation. In his case, it is not the drivers who are on strike, but the order pickers in the warehouse who are responsible for putting together the ordered goods. This has drastic consequences for him. Often only 20 roller containers reach his store each day instead of the usual 60. "You never know what you'll get tomorrow."
The result is gaps in the shelves, right across the entire range. He can neither order more nor receive deliveries directly from manufacturers. Although customers understand the situation, they are still upset when they don't get their favourite muesli. He hasn't put any notices up in his shop. They give the impression that only the union is to blame for the situation. He doesn't think that's right. When asked about the communication from the food retail groups, he says: "They play down the problems."
Which products are affected?
According to expert Funder, shortages are occurring time and time again, especially for products with a short shelf life such as fruit, vegetables, meat and frozen goods. Strikes have been ongoing for months in various forms and with varying degrees of intensity depending on the federal state. Sometimes the strikes have lasted a few hours, at others they have dragged on for days. Warehouses and logistics are particularly affected, which means that order pickers and drivers are often absent. According to Verdi, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria are particularly affected. In NRW, Edeka and Rewe warehouses have been on strike again since last week.
Funder says that the extent to which customers are affected depends on where they live. In rural areas and in smaller medium-sized towns, where there are often only small and medium-sized shops with less storage space, the gaps in the shelves can be more visible.
Verdi is demanding at least 2.50 euros more per hour for the 3.2 million employees in the retail sector and a one-year agreement. The employers' side is offering an increase of up to 1.78 euros and an inflation compensation bonus of 750 euros - for a period of two years. Since May, a good 60 regional negotiation meetings have been unsuccessful. Most recently, the employers cancelled talks.
On Thursday, the German Retail Association (HDE) and the trade union Verdi met in Berlin for top-level talks and agreed on how to proceed. Negotiations at state level are now to be resumed. If an agreement is not reached soon, there is a threat of intensified strikes. These would be particularly painful for consumers. "At Christmas, families get together and want to treat themselves to something, such as a good roast. Customers won't understand if they can’t get hold of one," says retail expert Fassnacht.
Original text: Christian Rothenberg
Translation: Jean Lennox