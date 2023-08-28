Bad Godesberg railway station Frustration at defective lifts

If you depart or arrive at Bad Godesberg station from time to time, you will at one point probably have found one of the lifts not working. Because the lifts that were installed some years back (some of which were only put into operation with a delay of a year and a half) do not always run smoothly. A GA reader who had already complained to Deutsche Bahn, recently had this to say: "Unfortunately, two out of three lifts at Godesberg station were defective again. My wife takes the train from Bad Godesberg every day with our son. Because the child is still in a pram, he says, it is particularly annoying that the lifts to the pedestrian subway and the tracks are often out of order."