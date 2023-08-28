Bad Godesberg railway station Frustration at defective lifts
Bad Godesberg · Again and again, the lifts at Bad Godesberg station are out of order. Passengers are annoyed, also because there is no alternative such as escalators. Deutsche Bahn, on the other hand, feels it is doing everything right when it comes to lifts.
If you depart or arrive at Bad Godesberg station from time to time, you will at one point probably have found one of the lifts not working. Because the lifts that were installed some years back (some of which were only put into operation with a delay of a year and a half) do not always run smoothly. A GA reader who had already complained to Deutsche Bahn, recently had this to say: "Unfortunately, two out of three lifts at Godesberg station were defective again. My wife takes the train from Bad Godesberg every day with our son. Because the child is still in a pram, he says, it is particularly annoying that the lifts to the pedestrian subway and the tracks are often out of order."
There are no alternatives to the lifts
"Unfortunately, there are also no alternatives such as escalators or similar in this not so unimportant station," he notes. "It seems to me that during the extensive renovation, they only thought about the preservation of historical buildings, but not so much about rail passengers with limited mobility."
But Deutsche Bahn is happy with the lifts it has installed at various stations. "Basically, the lifts at the NRW stations have a very high level of availability of around 97 per cent," a railway spokesperson informs us. Among other things, this is the result of a remote diagnosis tool, which has also been in use at Bad Godesberg station for several years.
The ADAM (Ausbau Digitalisierung Anlagenmanagement) diagnostic tool is used to report faults automatically, the spokesperson explains. "A tool permanently records the condition of the lifts and transmits this data to the operations centre." Malfunctions are reported immediately by the built-in sensors. "As a result, employees can arrange for repairs to be carried out more quickly and breakdowns can be rectified more swiftly," the spokesperson says. In this way, not only lifts but also escalators are available to customers more quickly.
Next barrier-free station is UN Campus
In Bad Godesberg, they are even above average, Deutsche Bahn claims: the lifts at the station there "have had a very high availability of more than 98 per cent since the beginning of the year". Thanks to the diagnostic tool and regular maintenance, the lifts are almost trouble-free.
But what happens if the lifts do go on strike? Because escalators and other barrier-free alternatives are nowhere to be found in Bad Godesberg. "If there are short-term problems, travellers have the option of going to another accessible station," the spokesperson advises. But they will have to accept longer distances, because the next station with step-free access is "UN-Campus". Heading south is not an option: the Mehlem railway station is still not completely barrier-free.
Original text: Ayla Jacob
Translation: Jean Lennox