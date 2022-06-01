1 June : Fuel tax drops – what happens now at petrol stations?

Fuel prices at a petrol station in Bremen. Foto: dpa/Melissa Erichsen

Berlin/Munich Before the reduction in fuel tax, some people are putting off filling up as long as possible - but was that a good idea? We explain what to expect at the pumps today and why.

As of Wednesday, taxes on fuel will drop sharply. But many a motorist could be disappointed by the fuel prices in the morning. What to expect.

The tax relief

From Wednesday until the end of August, the tax burden on fuel will drop by 35.2 cents per litre for super petrol and by 16.7 cents per litre for diesel. Both values are inclusive of VAT and, for reasons of European law, the maximum possible in this way. The tax cut is valid for three months and is intended to relieve motorists in view of the extremely high fuel prices.

The origin of the price at the pump

The cost of petrol at the pump is determined by petrol station operators and mineral oil companies. They are not obliged to pass on the tax cut.

At midnight

Nobody knows exactly what will happen in the middle of the night on Wednesday. However, a complete price cut across the board is unlikely. After all, the tax cut applies to the purchase of the fuel at refineries and tank farms. So even what was delivered on Tuesday night still includes the normal - higher - tax.

This poses a dilemma for petrol stations and oil companies, because many customers expect prices to fall immediately. The result could be a delayed drop in the price. The Ministry of Finance had also pointed out on Monday that petrol might only gradually become cheaper.

The rush

Some motorists have largely emptied their tanks in order to benefit to the maximum from the tax cut. Whether this will lead to a rush at petrol stations on Wednesday or just increased demand is hard to predict. "We expect higher demand at the beginning of June, but not a "run" on the petrol stations," says Aral, for example. Shell sees an "expected higher demand“.

The demand for fuel in the past few days also speaks against a "run". Both Aral and the Fuels and Energy trade association (en2x) report a relatively normal development. If the majority of motorists had emptied their tanks to the reserve, this should have been reflected in falling demand.

In contrast, Günter Friedl, vice-president of the Association of the Motor Trade in Bavaria, who is responsible for the petrol stations, says: "It can be seen that many motorists are filling up less at the moment." This shows that many are waiting for the tax cut to fill up fully again. Friedl therefore expects empty spaces at petrol stations: "There won't be enough capacity for there to be enough cheap fuel by 1 June."

Stocks at petrol stations

The fact that petrol stations can only buy tax-reduced fuel from Wednesday makes it unattractive for them to fill their stocks in advance. Therefore, there are fears that there could be supply bottlenecks. Even oil companies do not rule this out.

The logistics capacities for supplying the petrol stations are already strained will contribute to this, as Shell, for example, says. However, the company assures: "For our part, we are making every effort to ensure the best possible supply to all petrol stations. We informed the hauliers at an early stage that we would request the maximum number of drivers available under our contracts in the wake of the tax cut." Aral says it has "prepared and its logistics chains are robustly positioned“.

Prices in the run-up to the tax cut

The price of premium petrol has been rising again for several weeks. Most recently, the price of diesel has also increased. The ADAC criticises both as being too high. However, Germany is not alone in the price development compared to other European countries. In most EU countries, the price of E5 super petrol has actually risen somewhat more than in Germany in recent weeks.

Prices after the tax cut

The daily average price of Super E10 in Germany on Monday was 2.133 euros per litre. Diesel came in at 2.029 euros. If the tax cut is passed on in full - and without further price fluctuations - this would result in a fuel price of about 1.86 euros for diesel and about 1.78 for E10. Whether these values will be reached is open for the reasons mentioned. However, both the Federal Cartel Office and the ADAC have already announced that they will keep a close eye on developments.

The political assessment

There is everything from praise to fundamental criticism: Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), for example, wrote on Twitter on Monday: "We won't leave people in trouble who depend on cars."

Greenpeace, on the other hand, criticised: "Of all parties, the one that always wants to shape climate protection in a market economy, panics at the first price signal and intervenes in the market with the billion-euro fuel rebate.“

Original text: Christof Rührmair, dpa