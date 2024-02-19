A565 and B56 closed from Friday Full closure at Endenicher Ei: How this affects motorists

In addition to fuller motorways, the council expects city streets to be much busier than usual, especially in the Endenich district. The first few days are usually particularly problematic, after which the situation usually eases somewhat. Last week, the city appealed to residents to avoid using their cars as much as possible during the affected periods, to switch to public transport or cycling, to work from home, to drive anti-cyclically or to carpool. These suggestions were also sent to firms. Sabine Baumann-Duvenbeck, Managing Director of Bornheim-based transport company expects many people to leave the A565 motorway in Meckenheim and drive through Bad Godesberg via the Wachtberg districts of Villip and Pech and from there to take the B9 over the Südbrücke to the right bank of the Rhine. The Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Euskirchen retail association expects negative effects throughout the city: "The traffic trial on Adenauerallee in particular, combined with the full closures, will cause more traffic jams and frustration on Bonn's roads," says its chairman Jannis Vassiliou. He is in favour of a temporary halt to the traffic trial during these times. Although the trial has not officially begun, the new traffic routing is already partially in place following initial road marking work.