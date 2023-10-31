Family business in Königswinter Full English Breakfast or High Tea at "Cosy Corner 1717"

Königswinter · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars in and around Bonn is huge. The General-Anzeiger helps you make your choice. This week we present the "Cosy Corner 1717".

Very British: hosts Tony Child and his daughter Cassandra.

Foto: Horst Müller

Cosy Corner 1717

British café and bistro in Königswinter

The hosts

Since August 2019 Tony Brian Child and his daughter Cassandra.

Premises

Historic 18th century post office: Green Room with antique bar and quarry stone walls (seats 20), gallery with photographic art and paintings (seats 33)

Outdoor seating

Terrace in front of the house with 24 seats

Dining options

Eight breakfast options from seven euros, e.g. Full English Breakfast (fried egg, bacon, fried bread, sausages, baked beans, grilled tomato) 14.50 euros, two scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam six euros, various cakes such as Tony's Cheesecake with ginger, Apple Pie or Carrot Cake piece 4.50 euros each

Beverages

Coffee roasted by Heilandt (Cologne), prepared in an Italian filter machine by Francesconi: Café Crema three euros, Latte Macchiato 4.50 euros. More than 20 kinds of tea from Ronnefeldt (in a mug, four euros, in a small pot 4.50 euros) as well as the tea speciality "Builder's Brew" made by PG Tips in the UK. Single malt whisky Cardhu 12 years old (4 cl) 9.50 euros

Special offers

High Tea (from two persons with a reservation seven days in advance) 34,50 Euro per person

Guests

Guests of all generations

Philosophy of the house

"We are a family business and Cosy Corner 1717 should be like every guest's own living room."

Opening hours

Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 6pm. Monday and Tuesday closed

Address

Hauptstr. 380, 53639 Königswinter, www.cosycorner1717.de

Contact

Tel. (0 22 23) 27 91 20

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Jean Lennox)

