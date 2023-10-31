Family business in Königswinter Full English Breakfast or High Tea at "Cosy Corner 1717"
Königswinter · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars in and around Bonn is huge. The General-Anzeiger helps you make your choice. This week we present the "Cosy Corner 1717".
Cosy Corner 1717
British café and bistro in Königswinter
The hosts
Since August 2019 Tony Brian Child and his daughter Cassandra.
Premises
Historic 18th century post office: Green Room with antique bar and quarry stone walls (seats 20), gallery with photographic art and paintings (seats 33)
Outdoor seating
Terrace in front of the house with 24 seats
Dining options
Eight breakfast options from seven euros, e.g. Full English Breakfast (fried egg, bacon, fried bread, sausages, baked beans, grilled tomato) 14.50 euros, two scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam six euros, various cakes such as Tony's Cheesecake with ginger, Apple Pie or Carrot Cake piece 4.50 euros each
Beverages
Coffee roasted by Heilandt (Cologne), prepared in an Italian filter machine by Francesconi: Café Crema three euros, Latte Macchiato 4.50 euros. More than 20 kinds of tea from Ronnefeldt (in a mug, four euros, in a small pot 4.50 euros) as well as the tea speciality "Builder's Brew" made by PG Tips in the UK. Single malt whisky Cardhu 12 years old (4 cl) 9.50 euros
Special offers
High Tea (from two persons with a reservation seven days in advance) 34,50 Euro per person
Guests
Guests of all generations
Philosophy of the house
"We are a family business and Cosy Corner 1717 should be like every guest's own living room."
Opening hours
Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 6pm. Monday and Tuesday closed
Address
Hauptstr. 380, 53639 Königswinter, www.cosycorner1717.de
Contact
Tel. (0 22 23) 27 91 20
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Jean Lennox)