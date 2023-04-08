Discounts after the Coronavirus pandemic Full warehouses put pressure on prices at local bicycle dealers

Marcus Kesper, who has been running the Sport Fahrrad Hübel shop in Bonn together with his wife Christine since November last year, also feels things are easing up. Some bicycle manufacturers had delivered more bicycles to Kesper in November than in all of the previous months of 2022 put together, he said. "So now the backlogged bikes from 2022 are being delivered, but also already the follow-up models from 2023," he reports. It was extremely important to maintain supply chains during the Covid pandemic, he says. "Delivery times of over a year were not uncommon. So we always planned a year ahead and in June 2021 we were looking at which parts we would need in June 2021."