Discounts after the Coronavirus pandemic Full warehouses put pressure on prices at local bicycle dealers
Bonn/Region · Bicycle shops in and around Bonn are complaining about overstocked warehouses. The Covid pandemic is behind it all. In an attempt to get rid of the stock, many dealers are bowing to increasing price pressure.
"People think they can get a pedelec for 500 euros in the shop," says Stephan Rostock, managing director of Rad und Sport UG in Meckenheim. Of course, these are overblown expectations. But the trend is unmistakable: Prices for bikes are very low at the moment, and there are always special offers. And many dealers will continue to lower prices, Rostock predicts.
This is the aftermath of the Coronavirus crisis. The pandemic was historic for the bicycle industry: Covid, recreational activities near home and independence from buses and trains boosted the demand for bicycles enormously. But due to supply bottlenecks many components were delivered late. What should have arrived spread out over the year reached the bike shops in one fell swoop last winter. "This resulted in a flood of goods that have not yet been properly processed," says Rostock. The situation is aggravated by the fact that customers' purchasing power has dropped. This sometimes leads to drastic discount campaigns. "The pressure on retailers is enormous," says Rostock.
He thinks that many shops, mainly from the medium-sized sector, would have to close. "There are simply too many traders. Banks will scarcely give out loans to bicycle dealers." The industry is too insecure for that. Dealers don’t have too much room for manoeuvre, he said. For example, the industry has some options to stop processes in manufacturing or to run them down to 60 per cent. "Some deliveries have also been postponed, but timeframes can only be stretched to a very small extent," Rostock says of the tricky situation the bicycle industry currently finds itself in.
In December last year, he says, customers were holding back on purchases. Things have improved in the meantime, but the decreased purchasing power is still noticeable: "People are now more likely to go into leasing and financing than to pay the money for a pedelec all at once," says Rostock. Pedelecs account for about 70 per cent of his sales, and his customers comes from all over Germany. Online trade is competition, but he counters this with his own internet presence.
Association believes discount battles will end soon
Hans-Peter Obermark, spokesperson for the German Bicycle Association, says there is no sign of consumer restraint at the moment. Although the situation is still tense, he is optimistic about the future thanks to e-bikes, leasing and service. Compensation through the collective agreement of the public sector for service bike leasing came at the right time, he said in a message to the association's members. Obermark assumes that the quite good and strong demand will probably quickly lead to the fact that the isolated discount battles will soon be over again.
Marcus Kesper, who has been running the Sport Fahrrad Hübel shop in Bonn together with his wife Christine since November last year, also feels things are easing up. Some bicycle manufacturers had delivered more bicycles to Kesper in November than in all of the previous months of 2022 put together, he said. "So now the backlogged bikes from 2022 are being delivered, but also already the follow-up models from 2023," he reports. It was extremely important to maintain supply chains during the Covid pandemic, he says. "Delivery times of over a year were not uncommon. So we always planned a year ahead and in June 2021 we were looking at which parts we would need in June 2021."
"So I got the backlog of planned annual quantities for 2023 completely by the end of 2022," says Kesper, whose warehouse is about to burst at the seams. Now he is wondering how he is going to get everything into storage. And then how is he going to pay for it?" After two to three years of absolute price stability, he says, the liquidity squeeze and storage pressure are leading to very unhealthy price reductions for traders. And this does not only affect the retail trade, but with manufacturers and wholesalers the entire bicycle industry.
Extra storage space for bicycles Bonn
Meanwhile, Alexander Krüger of the bike shop Drahtesel in Bonn sees the situation as more relaxed. He says sales for this season have started off a bit cautiously, partly due to the weather in March. He also expects customers to be thrifty, but that can only be properly assessed in the coming months. Krüger can also report full warehouses. "We took every storage space we could get. We are still wondering whether we will be able to deliver again in an orderly fashion in 2023," he says.
Since there are many bikes in stock, customers often don't have to wait at all for their new bike, it is virtually ready to go. But it can also take between six weeks and eleven months for the desired model to arrive. At Drahtesel, they try to avoid this and primarily offer bikes that are in stock. "For the past three years, we have been giving preference to bicycles that we either have in stock or are guaranteed to have in stock within a very short time," reports Krüger.
Original text: Maike Velden
Translation: Jean Lennox