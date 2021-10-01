Current Corona situation : Further Corona measures being eased on October 1

What will the autumn bring, pandemic-wise? Foto: dpa/Bernd Thissen

Bonn/Region Robert Koch Institute expects more Corona infections, the vaccination centres in NRW are closed. Air filters for Bonn schools and daycare centres will be available from December at the earliest, and the state of NRW has announced further Corona relaxations at short notice: the current developments surrounding the pandemic.

Robert Koch Institute expects more Corona infections

In its weekly report, the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for protection against infectious diseases, warns of a worsening of the Corona situation in the autumn. The reason for this is that many people in Germany are still not vaccinated.

Vaccination centres in NRW are closed

More than two-thirds of citizens in North Rhine-Westphalia have now been vaccinated twice against Covid-19. About 70 percent have received at least one initial vaccination. Many have received their shot at one of the 53 vaccination centres that have been launched since February. Today, the vaccination centres have closed their doors.

Mobile vaccination campaigns in Bonn

The city of Bonn continues its mobile vaccination campaigns. It says that on Saturday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the vaccination bus will be on Friedensplatz (on the occasion of the NRW Civil Protection Day), and on the same day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., vaccinations will be held at the Bonn-Information, Windeckstraße 1.

On Monday, October 4, the vaccination bus will make a stop from 4 to 8 p.m. at the exit of the subway stop "Uni/Markt" (direction Kaiserplatz), and on Tuesday, October 5, it will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Poppelsdorf, at the corner of Clemens-August-Straße/Karlrobert-Kreiten-Straße (in front of Alpha Copy). On Saturday, October 9, everyone can get vaccinated at the vaccination bus on Münsterplatz (on the occasion of the Beethoven Rally) between 10 am and 4 pm.

Air filters for Bonn schools and daycare centres from December at the earliest

For the time being, schools and daycare centres in Bonn will have to make do without the air filter devices that the city had promised for the autumn. As the city announced on Thursday, the manufacturer can deliver the 165 ordered devices at the end of November at the earliest. The reason for this is a lack of components due to a shortage of materials on the world market and high demand, it said. Accordingly, if the devices are delivered at the end of November, they cannot be installed and used until the beginning of December. The city administration has informed the school and kindergarten managements about the situation. The city informed that it is therefore still important to ventilate the rooms.

No mask obligation outdoors anymore

The city of Bonn draws attention to the Corona relaxations due to take effect on October 1, 2021.

Until now, masks were mandatory in queues and queuing areas as well as directly at sales booths, cashier areas and similar service counters as well as at sports, cultural and other outdoor events with more than 2,500 visitors*. This is no longer the case. Nevertheless, the state strongly recommends that masks continue to be worn outdoors if a minimum distance of 1.5 metres from other people cannot be maintained, for example in queues.

No minimum distance between tables in indoor gastronomy

No special distances now apply in indoor catering, and partitions between tables are no longer required - both are merely recommended. The mask requirement outside the fixed seating or standing area remains.

In discos and at choir rehearsals, a quick test is sufficient

Under the new Corona Protection Ordinance, wherever previously unimmunised individuals required a PCR test for entry (e.g., discos) or to waive the mask requirement (e.g., choir rehearsals), a rapid test may be used as an alternative starting October 1 if it is no more than six hours old.

More spectators at large events