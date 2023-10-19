Traditional pub in Bad Godesberg Future of the Aennchen remains uncertain
Bad Godesberg · Once a meeting place for illustrious guests, the Aennchen in Bonn-Bad Godesberg has been empty for years. Allegedly, because the former posh restaurant is listed on the internet as the headquarters of Cygnus GmbH. However, the managing director cannot be reached.
The Aennchen is deteriorating more and more. The windows are taped up, a single chair can be seen through a gap in an otherwise empty room. Cables hang from the walls, dust has settled on the floor and walls. In short: where restaurant guests used to come and go, desolation has reigned for some years now. At the moment, it does not look as if this will change any time soon, because the restaurant licence for the Aennchen has been expired for quite some time, and there are currently no signs of any efforts to regain it.
In August 2017, owner Khaled Hamed presented his plans for the former student pub. It was to be a restaurant with Italian-Rhenish-international cuisine. In March 2019, the small-leaved lime tree in the inner courtyard of the Aennchen was felled. The measure had been approved by the city of Bonn because of the "very high impairment of the inner courtyard by root lifting".
City has no contact with the owner
Then there were rumours that the owner was planning to add a dome to the atrium. This was indirectly confirmed at the time: "An application to roof the courtyard has been submitted to the administration," it said. But there is still no sign of this either - just as there is no sign of the planned conversion and extension of the restaurant.
The town hall does not know what will happen next. They are "not in contact with the owner and have no knowledge of what he intends to do with the property", says Andrea Schulte from the municipal press office. There is still a valid building permit for conversion work from March 2021, "but apparently it is not being pursued further". This is valid for three years, and there are no new preliminary building applications.
Nor does anyone care about the rubbish that is spread around the outside of the Aennchen. According to Schulte, "the city has no regulatory authority here. If there is rubbish on private property, the owner has to remove it himself. The city can only intervene "if the waste poses a threat to public safety and order". This is not the case with the Aennchen.
Aennchen as the headquarters of Cygnus GmbH
An internet search reveals that Hamed is the sole managing director of Cygnus GmbH. The notice in the commercial register dates from October 2022. The object of the company, which is based at Aennchenplatz, is "the opening and operation of a gastronomy and a restaurant". The share capital is 25,000 euros. A homepage or a way to contact the company by e-mail or telephone cannot be found. The door was not opened even when the doorbell rang several times. An enquiry that the General-Anzeiger dropped into the GmbH's letterbox remained unanswered.
Hamed was previously the managing director of Sanus Investment GmbH, based in Belgrade, Serbia. According to its website, this company invested in various German regions, among others, and the Aennchen acted as the "Europe Main Office". According to a notice in the commercial register of November 2020, the company was "ex officio deleted due to insolvency“.
(Original text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Mareike Graepel)