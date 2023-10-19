Traditional pub in Bad Godesberg Future of the Aennchen remains uncertain

The Aennchen is deteriorating more and more. The windows are taped up, a single chair can be seen through a gap in an otherwise empty room. Cables hang from the walls, dust has settled on the floor and walls. In short: where restaurant guests used to come and go, desolation has reigned for some years now. At the moment, it does not look as if this will change any time soon, because the restaurant licence for the Aennchen has been expired for quite some time, and there are currently no signs of any efforts to regain it.