Visit to the Old Town Hall : G7 finance ministers sign Bonn's Golden Book

Meeting of the G7 Finance Ministers at the Petersberg. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The finance ministers of the G7 countries are convening in Königswinter May 18 - 20. While here, they made a visit to Bonn and signed their names in Bonn's Golden Book.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and his counterpart from Great Britain, Rishi Sunak, along with their colleague from Japan, Shun'ichi Suzuki, signed the Golden Book of the City of Bonn. So did Joachim Nagel, President of the Bundesbank, and his counterparts Andrew Bailey (Great Britain) and Haruhiko Kuroda (Japan). "My thanks go to the German government for awarding two important meetings of its G7 presidency to Bonn and the region," said Bonn Mayor Katya Dörner. The G7 culture ministers are also expected to meet in Bonn, they will convene in June.

Lindner emphasized the significance of Bonn, saying that important steps had been taken here "to build a new order of peace in Germany, Europe and the world". A number of demonstrators gathered in front of the town hall, including the superintendent of Bonn's church district, Dietmar Pistorius. They symbolically erected a four-meter high mountain of debt to underscore their demand that the G7 finally take concrete steps to solve the debt crisis in the Global South.

Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen