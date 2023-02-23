Salads and bowls in salad bars : GA listed: Salad bars in Bonn

There are several restaurants in Bonn where customers can create their own salads. Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Larissa Veronesi

Bonn Bonn. Healthy, colourful and crunchy: salads and bowls trendy, and they give you a healthy vitamin kick. The creations of Bonn's salad bars prove that healthy doesn't have to be boring. An overview.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Salad & Friends at Dotty's

Simply pre-ordered via app and picked up fresh right on time at lunchtime: that's the pick-up concept of Salad&Friends. You order your salad or wrap by 10.30 a.m. and then pick it up at Dotty's or one of three other locations between 12 noon and 1 p.m. The Telekom Baskets' salad, bowl and wrap supplier has numerous variations on offer.

Opening hours main location: Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. (food from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. (food from 12 noon. to 10 p.m.)

Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. (food from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. (food from 12 noon. to 10 p.m.) Opening hours Pick Up: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 12 noon to 1 p.m. Address: Christian-Miesen-Straße 1, 53129 Bonn Dottendorf

Christian-Miesen-Straße 1, 53129 Bonn Dottendorf Address Pick Up: Monday: Heussallee 11, 5311 Bonn; Tuesday: Heinemannstraße 36, 53175 Bonn; Thursday: Kurt-Schumacher-Straße 28, 53113 Bonn

Monday: Heussallee 11, 5311 Bonn; Tuesday: Heinemannstraße 36, 53175 Bonn; Thursday: Kurt-Schumacher-Straße 28, 53113 Bonn Website: salatundfreunde.de

Dean&David

A wide selection of vegetarian and vegan salad toppings as well as meat and fish give the salads and bowls at Dean&David the protein kick they need. Guests can also create their own salads here or choose from numerous options. There are also daily curries and hot soups on offer from October to March.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m

Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m Address: Markt 3, 53111 Bonn

Markt 3, 53111 Bonn Website: deananddavid.com

Supasalad

If a lettuce-based salad isn’t your thing, Supasalad can replace 50 or 100 percent of it with fresh pasta. In addition to the salad bar, where guests build their own salad creations, and the salad favourites, there is also a selection of freshly baked panini.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Address: Quantiusstraße 32, 53115 Bonn

Quantiusstraße 32, 53115 Bonn Website: supasalad.de

MaKE

You can order seasonal highlights and popular classics easily online at MaKe. Patrons can change all the ingredients of the salads and bowls or add other ingredients as they wish. In addition, they can mix their own salad of choice. Salad lovers can have the salads delivered to any location or pick them up themselves at the branch. From vegan gyros to surf and turf, all tastes are catered for here.

Opening hours: daily 11.15 a.m. to 9 p.m.

daily 11.15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Address: Kesselgasse 2, 53111 Bonn

Kesselgasse 2, 53111 Bonn Website: make-catering.de

Cassius Garden

For over 30 years, Cassius Garten has been the number one address for vegetarian food in Bonn. The restaurant offers a large salad bar. Guests can put together their own creations from raw vegetables, cheese varieties and ready-mixed salads such as tabouleh or lentil salad. You pay for your food by weight.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Address: Maximilianstraße 28d, 53111 Bonn

Maximilianstraße 28d, 53111 Bonn Website: cassiusgarten.de

This is a list of restaurants in Bonn which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Do you think there’s a restaurant missing from the list? Send an e-mail to online@ga.de.