Breaking new digital ground GA website overhaul: Faster, sleeker, clearer
Bonn · The General-Anzeiger is breaking new digital ground. As of today, our portal ga.de appears in a new look. What you should know about the new website - an overview.
You probably noticed it right away: The website of the General-Anzeiger looks a little different as of today. We have relaunched the ga.de portal.
With the new site, we would like to provide you, our users, with a clearer, faster and visually more appealing portal. We want to give you more reading pleasure, offer more orientation, but also focus more on your personal interests. What will change for you at the General-Anzeiger now?
Determine "My Places": The local is in focus even more than before. Via the access you can individually select the news from your place and have it displayed directly.
Clear structure: We have structured the start page, but also the respective local and national topic pages more clearly and created a clear weighting within our content. In combination with more white space, more space for individual sections and fewer interruptions of the journalistic content, we create more peace for your eyes and more reading pleasure.
Faster: Last but not least, we have significantly reduced the loading times of the new GA website. Articles, pictures, but also videos, podcasts and graphics are available faster. This means that we can also offer you a pleasant user experience when your internet connection is poor, for example.
Multimedia: More space and easier handling are also provided for our multimedia contribution types such as podcasts, image galleries and videos. In addition, we are strengthening the perception for exclusive content and commenting opinion articles.
„Bookmark" function: The function already existed before, but now has a new position above the main image of the text to be more visible. You can bookmark the article by clicking on the icon and have it placed on your personal bookmark list.
We are pleased to be able to present our journalism to you even better in the future - and hope that the new look has met your preferences and wishes as far as possible. It is possible that there will still be minor display errors in the first few hours after the changeover. And if it is still a bit jerky in the first days and weeks, please bear with us and feel free to contact us. We look forward to your feedback by email to service@ga.de.
Have fun with the new digital General-Anzeiger!
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)