Weather outlook for the region : Gale-force winds possible in Bonn from Wednesday evening

Stormy weather is expected in the coming days. Foto: dpa/Bernd Thissen

Bonn/Region After a sunny weekend, the weather in North Rhine-Westphalia will become increasingly stormy. Starting on Wednesday evening, gale-force winds may also occur in Bonn and the region. In addition, it will be rainy.

The weather in Bonn and the region will become uncomfortable over the next few days, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

From the afternoon hours onwards, the wind will increase and gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour may occur. From late evening until Thursday morning, continuous rain is to be expected at high altitudes. With interruptions, up to 50 litres of rain per square metre may fall in some areas over the next few days. According to the DWD, rainfall amounts of 40 to 50 litres per square metre are likely, especially in the Bergisches Land. Up to 40 litres are also possible on the northern edge of the Eifel and in the western backwater of Siegerland and Sauerland.

From Wednesday morning, the wind will increase in Bonn and the region. By noon, widespread gusts of wind and gale-force winds of between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour are possible, in the higher mountainous areas around 85 kilometres per hour. The wind will become stronger as the day progresses. In the night to Thursday, gale-force winds of between 90 and 105 kilometres per hour may initially be reached in the northern half of NRW, with hurricane-like gusts also possible in the mountainous areas. These can reach speeds of up to 115 kilometres per hour. These are then expected to spread across the south of the country.

Thursday will bring a brief weakening of the wind in the morning hours. This will only last for a short time, and in the course of the morning severe gusts to hurricane-like gusts are expected again in the Rhineland, according to the German Weather Service. At higher altitudes, gale-force winds of 11 to 12 are possible. Temperatures will remain in the mild double-digit range. Frost or winter weather is not in sight. The wind is expected to weaken from Thursday evening onwards, before it can become stormy again from Friday evening.