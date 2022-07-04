Fear of supply stop : Gas boilers could switch off if gas pressure drops

If the gas pressure in the pipelines were to drop due to a Russian supply stop, some gas boilers could switch off automatically. Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Jörg Sarbach

Düsseldorf Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck and network agency head Klaus Müller do not rule out a total gas blackout in July and are increasingly urging the population to save.

The discussion about too little gas for German households and businesses in winter has been going on for weeks. But with each passing day, as 11 July approaches, and with it the start of maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, fears of a complete supply stoppage are growing - not only during the maintenance period, but beyond.

Over the weekend, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Klaus Müller, the head of the Federal Network Agency, spoke with even greater concern than they have so far about a possible total shutdown. Habeck warned that if Germany did not manage to continue filling storage facilities in time or procure gas by other means, "very, very tense, nasty debates" were to be expected. And Müller told Funke-Zeitungen that the question is whether the upcoming regular maintenance of Nord Stream 1 "will turn into a longer-lasting political issue". At the same time, he appealed to all homeowners to have gas condensing boilers and radiators checked quickly and adjusted efficiently. Maintenance could reduce gas consumption by ten to 15 percent. Müller: "This has to happen now and not in autumn." In a recent interview with our editorial team, Müller said in response to the question of whether he feared a supply stoppage: "We can't rule anything out."

There is a concern that if Russian supplies stop completely, the gas pressure in some regions will drop to such an extent that boilers will shut down for safety reasons. "This shutdown would then have to be unlocked in each individual case," says Andreas Ehlert, President of the Düsseldorf Chamber of Crafts and a qualified chimney sweep. In addition, there is a risk of the pilot flame going out, especially in older appliances that do not have sufficient pressure. This, too, would have to be dealt with by a specialist.

Worries about municipal utilities

And it would take time to get all the boilers running again. So the regional gas storage facilities are to be filled up equally. The average filling level is now around 60 per cent, but there are regions in Lower Saxony and Bavaria where the figure is much lower. If the backlog is not made up, the question also arises as to which businesses could be forcibly disconnected from the gas supply because they are not system relevant. "Swimming pools are probably not considered part of the most critical infrastructure, as isn’t the production of chocolate biscuits," says Müller.

Many suppliers in the region are part of the critical infrastructure, and the municipalities are worried about them. "The municipal utilities have their backs to the wall. They are incurring high losses every day, because they have to buy gas at five times the normal price, but cannot pass the costs on to the end consumers," Christof Sommer, Chief Executive of the Association of Towns and Municipalities in North Rhine-Westphalia, told our editorial team. Many people and businesses would not be able to pay such prices in the long run. "The municipal utilities urgently need support now. So far there is no rescue package for them like the one for the big energy companies. That has to change. If the municipal utilities are in need, we have to help them," demanded Sommer.

Many private individuals want to change their energy systems. "My fellow craftsmen and I receive hundreds of enquiries every day from customers who want to get away from gas and are asking about a heat pump, photovoltaics and wood stoves," said Chamber of Crafts President Ehlert.

INFO What the law says about price increases Law: According to section 24 of the Energy Security Act, suppliers should be able to set new prices quickly under certain conditions. Protection: This is to stop them from folding if they have to buy expensively but cannot pass on the extra costs because of contracts.

(Original text: Georg Winters; Translation: Jean Lennox)