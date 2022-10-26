Tips for consumers : Gas supply and sickness benefits: What is new in November?

November brings changes for consumers. (Symbol photo) Foto: dpa-tmn/Bodo Marks

Berlin/Bonn Consumers will have to prepare for rising costs in some places from November. But there is also good news.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

With the cold season upon us, retailers are preparing for the pre-Christmas business. In November, promotional days such as Black Friday are intended to increase the buying mood of customers. What else is coming up this month - an overview:

Tariffs for basic suppliers

As of November, basic suppliers of electricity or gas are not allowed to differentiate between existing and new customers in terms of price. Against the backdrop of the energy crisis, new customers had to pay significantly more for energy in some cases.

Gas storage facilities to become fuller

According to the federal government, German gas storage facilities must be 95 per cent full by 1 November in order to be better able to get through the winter. Overall, this threshold has been reached. However, the rule applies to each individual storage facility - and not all of them were sufficiently full last time (as of 22 October).

Higher fees at the vet

If you take your dog, cat or golden hamster to the vet, you will have to reckon with significantly higher costs. From 22 November, the new scale of fees for veterinarians will apply. For example, a general examination of dogs or cats will cost 23.62 Euro. Up to now, owners had to pay 13.47 Euro for the examination of their dog and 8.98 Euro for their cat.

Last deadline for tax returns

If you have to file a tax return, the deadline for doing so is approaching. Actually, the deadline is 31 July. Due to the Corona pandemic, however, the deadline is again 31 October.

In the case of salaried employees, the employer automatically deducts the wage tax from the salary each month and forwards it to the tax office. However, if other income is added to the main income, if there are certain tax class combinations or other special features, the submission of an income tax return may be obligatory. This applies, for example, to citizens who have received parental, unemployment or short-time work benefits of more than 410 Euro in the past year.

Those who use the services of a tax advisor or income tax assistance association still have until the end of August 2023. More information on the topic of tax returns can be found here.

Sickness benefit for accompanying persons

Relatives who accompany people with disabilities during a hospital stay can receive sickness benefit in case of loss of earnings as of 1 November. The condition is that the treatment is medically necessary. Eligible accompanying persons include parents, siblings and partners.

Several bargain days in November

In times of inflation and rising energy prices, bargains and discounts become more important for many customers. In November, there are several promotion days on which retailers advertise reduced prices. The first is the so-called "Singles Day" on 11 November, imported from China. Better known in Germany is "Black Friday", which offers discounts on 25 November, followed by "Cyber Monday" on 28 November. Some retailers even proclaim a whole week of offers starting on 21 November.

Pay toilets on motorways

Going to the toilet will become more expensive at most motorway service stations. As of 18 November, the toilet operator Sanifair wants to raise the user fee at the approximately 400 toilet facilities it operates along the motorways from 70 cents to 1 euro.

End of banknote exchange programme

Refugees from Ukraine can exchange hryvnia banknotes into Euro free of charge until 18 November. A corresponding offer by the Ministry of Finance, the Bundesbank and the National Bank of Ukraine will end after that date. Until then, refugees can exchange up to 10,000 hryvnia (about 275 Euro) in participating banks.

SD-quality television programme to be thinned out