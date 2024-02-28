Slogans and army propaganda Gaza war causes a stir in Bonn

A large contingent of police prevented a clash between participants and counter-demonstrators at a controversial event organised by the German-Israeli Association (DIG) at the Evangelical Church building on Monday evening. According to police reports, around 140 highly emotional Palestinians and left-wing sympathisers had gathered on the opposite side of the street on Adenauerallee. In chants, they not only demanded "Free Palestine", but also chanted "you know from where to where". This refers to the banned battle cry "From the river to the sea", which denies Israel's right to exist and calls for a Palestinian state from the Jordan to the Mediterranean. Shouts of "Zionists out" were also heard. The police filed two charges against speakers at the rally and two more against people holding placards with illegal inscriptions