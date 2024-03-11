Tuesday morning transport GDL announces next train strike

The mediators had proposed a reduction in the working week - a sticking point in the deadlocked negotiations - in two stages from 38 to 36 hours with full pay by 2028. However, this is not enough for the GDL. In a letter to the railway negotiators dated 8 March, the union also expressed its dissatisfaction with the wage increase offered so far and the duration of the collective agreement, saying 30 months is too long. According to the GDL, Deutsche Bahn is also insisting on the abolition of previous holiday models, which is unacceptable.