Tuesday morning transport GDL announces next train strike
Berlin · The next railway strike is imminent - the wage dispute between train drivers and Deutsche Bahn is at a standstill. The GDL had demanded an improved offer before returning to the negotiating table.
The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) has called for the next warning strike in Deutsche Bahn's current wage dispute. The strike in the freight sector will begin on Monday at 6 pm and end on Tuesday at 6 pm The GDL says that passenger transport will come to a standstill for the sixth time from 2 am on Tuesday.
The new warning strike is to last until 2. am on Wednesday. This leaves just over 24 hours between the announcement of the strike action and its start. Union leader Claus Weselsky had already announced that he would give the railway and passengers much less time to prepare for industrial action in future.
"As the employer Deutsche Bahn (DB) has let the deadline set by the GDL to present a written offer by 6 pm on 10 March 2024 pass without having achieved anything, DB is continuing its provocation and is forcing the GDL to continue the dispute, to the detriment of DB customers," the union said.
Deutsche Bahn has sharply criticised the short-notice announcement of token strikes by the drivers' union. The GDL is making good on its threat to stop announcing strikes 48 hours in advance. "This is a sheer imposition on millions of rail passengers and on the economy". The strike will once again have a massive impact on the entire German railway system. Despite the short notice, DB is trying to provide a basic service for long-distance, regional and suburban rail services, the statement added. Travellers should check their connections before setting off.
Deutsche Bahn had called on GDL to resume negotiations on Friday. GDL said it was ready to meet again on Monday, provided the railways presented a new offer by 6pm on Sunday.
Will there be an emergency timetable?
However, Deutsche Bahn has only renewed its offer to the GDL to resume collective bargaining on Monday. Offers and solutions could be presented and discussed directly at the negotiating table, the company said. It did not respond to GDL's demand to present an improved offer by 6 pm on the Sunday before the talks begin.
It is unclear whether Deutsche Bahn will be able to come up with another emergency timetable in the short time available. Due to the tight notice period, the company may also cancel all long-distance services. During previous industrial action in the current dispute, about one in five long-distance trains was in operation at any one time. The impact on regional services varied.
Deutsche Bahn considers formal arbitration
On Sunday afternoon the BD board member for HR, Martin Seiler, stressed: "We are convinced that we can only reach an agreement through dialogue at the negotiating table." It would be inappropriate to switch to a written exchange of offers and replies at this very advanced stage of the negotiations. Alternatively, DB is prepared to enter into formal arbitration.
Formal arbitration would mean that one or two people would be appointed as neutral third parties to reach a collective agreement. Unlike the existing facilitators, the mediators would organise the process and content of negotiations. In addition they would make a decision at the end of the arbitration if the parties were unable to reach an agreement.
The mediators had proposed a reduction in the working week - a sticking point in the deadlocked negotiations - in two stages from 38 to 36 hours with full pay by 2028. However, this is not enough for the GDL. In a letter to the railway negotiators dated 8 March, the union also expressed its dissatisfaction with the wage increase offered so far and the duration of the collective agreement, saying 30 months is too long. According to the GDL, Deutsche Bahn is also insisting on the abolition of previous holiday models, which is unacceptable.
In what was now the fifth strike in the ongoing wage dispute, GDL staged a 35-hour passenger strike last Thursday and Friday. The freight strike began on Wednesday evening and ended at 5 an on Friday.
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Jean Lennox)