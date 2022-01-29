Carnival in Bonn : General-Anzeiger is looking for the best costumes

Last year’s clear winner: Mathea from Bonn in her Corona costume. Foto: privat

Bonn Even if it’s going to be a little more subdued this carnival season, GA will be looking for the top carnival costumes. And there are great prizes to be won. The winners will be announced in a live carnival session on Carnival Sunday.

This winter, carnival fans have to kick it back a gear once again, many parades and hall events have been canceled. But everyone is doing their best to spread a little good cheer here and there. The General-Anzeiger also wants to do its part and is offering its second GA live session on kamelle.de on Carnival Sunday, February 27, starting at 11:11 a.m. Music, speeches and lots of carnival activities are sure to entertain carnival fans at home or those out and about. But that's not all: readers can also get involved once again and win terrific prizes. The GA is calling on readers to take part in the big costume competition.

In 2021, Mathea from Bonn, who was twelve years old at the time, took the top prize. She slipped into a transparent ball with red virus tentacles and toilet paper rolls - no, she did not raid the supermarkets - she used supplies from home to create her Covid bubble. With this Corona social distancing look, she worked her way into the hearts of the jury and took first place.

Amazon vouchers to win

Who will be the winner this time? “Jecken” (“Carnival fans”) of all ages can take part. This is the opportunity to dress up in costume despite the carnival season not being what it was in pre-Covid times. What might be hidden in the old carnival boxes in the basement or attic? Just get dressed up in your costume and take a photo or even send us a photo from your past.

It's worth taking part: the winner will receive an Amazon voucher for 100 euros, and second and third place will each receive one for 50 euros. The winners will be announced at the GA carnival session which you will find online at: kamelle.de

All photos must be received by GA before 3 p.m. on February 2. Please email to: service@ga.de

Orig. text: Richard Bongartz