Afghanistan crisis : German Association of Towns and Municipalities seeks agreement on refugees

Participants hold signs in front of the German Chancellor's Office during a demonstration by a broad alliance of people in favor of admitting refugees from Afghanistan. Foto: dpa/Christoph Soeder

Berlin The German Association of Towns and Municipalities believes that Germany has a humanitarian obligation to take in refugees from Afghanistan. But it won’t be possible without international support.

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities is urging international agreements on refugees from Afghanistan.

Chief Executive Gerd Landsberg told the "Rheinische Post" (Monday) that the Association of Towns and Municipalities is calling for a broad welcome in Germany for Afghans who worked for Germany, along with their families. This is a moral and humanitarian obligation, he said.

"However, we must assume that beyond this group of people, many Afghans will seek their escape as well." Here, he said, there must be international agreements with the immediate neighboring states, but also, if necessary, quotas involving the United States, Canada, Great Britain and the EU.

"In the process, it must be ensured that Germany in particular, which has already taken in a great many refugees from Syria, for example, does not end up bearing the main burden. Ultimately, however, such a quota system will only work if the international community can involve the future leadership in Afghanistan."

Orig. text: dpa