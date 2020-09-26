German Health Minister Jens Spahn has advised citizens against traveling abroad during the autumn and winter holidays in view of rising corona cases. "One can also take a vacation at home," the CDU politician said on Friday on the ZDF television program "Morgenmagazin".
As part of the travel advice issued by the government for high-risk areas, he said, one should refrain from "unnecessary travel" and that includes vacation travel. During the corona pandemic, it has been seen time and again that travel returnees increasingly brought the coronavirus with them.
"I think that for autumn, winter and Christmas holidays we should learn from this together," said Spahn. This is hard for the tour operators, but it cannot be changed in the current situation.
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)
Mehr zu
Vacation in Germany: German Health Minister advises against travel abroad during fall and winter holidays