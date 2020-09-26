Vacation in Germany : German Health Minister advises against travel abroad during fall and winter holidays

German Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) advised people to spend their holiday time in Germany during the next months instead of traveling abroad. Foto: dpa/Bernd von Jutrczenka

Berlin Want to go away in autumn or this winter to where it’s warm and the sun is shining? Better not, if the German Health Minister Jens Spahn has his way.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has advised citizens against traveling abroad during the autumn and winter holidays in view of rising corona cases. "One can also take a vacation at home," the CDU politician said on Friday on the ZDF television program "Morgenmagazin".

As part of the travel advice issued by the government for high-risk areas, he said, one should refrain from "unnecessary travel" and that includes vacation travel. During the corona pandemic, it has been seen time and again that travel returnees increasingly brought the coronavirus with them.

"I think that for autumn, winter and Christmas holidays we should learn from this together," said Spahn. This is hard for the tour operators, but it cannot be changed in the current situation.