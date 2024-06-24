Football Euro 2024 German train service criticised following EM kick-off
Berlin/Munich · The European Championships have kicked off with great football, and fans from all over Europe are enjoying their time in Germany. However, the railway system has been a source of frequent frustration and bewilderment for some visitors.
Footballer Philipp Lahm grinned into the camera for the snapshot, with the landscape rushing past the window in the background. The head of the EURO 2024 championship was once again travelling by train on the second weekend of the tournament. Just two days earlier, he had arrived in Düsseldorf significantly late for the Ukraine-Slovakia match due to train issues. The former professional player couldn’t resist a cheeky comment with a winking smiley on the Platform X: “PS: @db_bahn, as you see, I remain a loyal train customer.”
Lahm's indulgence was demanded of many rail travellers during the first week of the European Championships in Germany. While the event overall has been generally smooth, peaceful, and marked by exciting sport and infectious fan enthusiasm, the railway service has caused frustration. Germans are accustomed to grief when it comes to Deutsche Bahn, but many a foreign guest has been baffled or even stunned by the train problems in a country long celebrated for its organisation and precision.
"Appalling scenes" on the platform
Addressing the supposed German efficiency, a reporter from the prestigious New York Times wrote early in the tournament, "Forget everything you thought you knew." The article highlighted clogged metro stations in Munich before the opening match and hours-long waits at Gelsenkirchen platforms. Additionally, the organisation of pedestrian routes at stadiums and the resulting long queues at entrances were criticised.
The New York Times wasn’t the only foreign media outlet to pounce on such mishaps. The British Daily Mail reported on "appalling scenes" as thousands of fans, after the England vs. Serbia match, waited for hours early in the morning for trams to take them from the Schalke stadium to their hotels.
Outrage among Scots, Austrians, and Thomas Hitzslperger
Fan groups have also been complaining, among them the Scottish supporters' association (Atac). They praised Germany’s hospitality but described the country’s public transport as a "bad experience." Trains in Munich and Cologne were "unreliable and unbearably overheated," and packed beyond capacity.
Former German national player, official, and TV expert Thomas Hitzlsperger, while stuck on a train himself, introduced his English-speaking followers on Platform X to a new word: "Armutszeugnis" (disgraceful), which he wrote in capital letters.
Austrian fans, particularly those travelling to their team’s opening match against runners-up France (0-1), faced severe problems. The "Kronen" newspaper recounted the story of a father who, travelling early from Vienna with his son, ended up stranded in Passau and Würzburg, resorting to taxis and buses, and arriving at the Düsseldorf stadium hours late. When they finally reached their seats, 70 minutes of the game had already passed. “It was all jinxed,” said the man.
Deutsche Bahn says sorry - and serves more beer
Deutsche Bahn had little choice but to apologise. "We're sorry that Philipp Lahm didn't make it to the game on time. At least he was able to watch the second half in the stadium. Sorry, dear Philipp Lahm!" said a railway spokesperson on enquiry.
The company cited recurring disruptions on major railway routes over the weekend. "DB thanks all fans for their patience and understanding." It noted that three million travellers used IC and ICE trains across the country in one week. "There has never been as much train travel during an international football tournament in Germany," it stated.
Prior to the tournament, Michael Peterson, head of long-distance rail transport, had announced that the company would be offering 10,000 additional seats per day on long-distance services. Upcoming construction work had also been brought forward in order to prevent delays and disruptions on important routes during the tournament. The railway is also offering special Euro 24 tickets, with which the journey to the match venue costs just 29.90 euros.
Beer and bratwurst in the on-board bistro
Not all train travellers have had reasons to complain during this Euro 2024 summer. While some lament delays and overcrowded carriages, others are pleasantly surprised by the offerings in DB’s on-board bistros. The railway confirmed a "Bild am Sonntag" report, listing: between 14 and 19 June, 44,588 litres of beer were sold, twice the usual amount. Additionally, about 7,105 bratwurst rolls were ordered, a 63% increase compared to non-tournament times. Butter croissants, chili con/sin carne, and focaccia also saw significantly higher sales.
Whether Philipp Lahm grabbed a snack and a drink on his way to Frankfurt with other fans remains undisclosed. During Germany's match against Switzerland on Sunday evening, tournament boss Lahm was relaxed about his delay with Deutsche Bahn. "It affected me too, it's very bitter to be late, but it happens," said Lahm on ARD television.
