Football Euro 2024 German train service criticised following EM kick-off

Footballer Philipp Lahm grinned into the camera for the snapshot, with the landscape rushing past the window in the background. The head of the EURO 2024 championship was once again travelling by train on the second weekend of the tournament. Just two days earlier, he had arrived in Düsseldorf significantly late for the Ukraine-Slovakia match due to train issues. The former professional player couldn’t resist a cheeky comment with a winking smiley on the Platform X: “PS: @db_bahn, as you see, I remain a loyal train customer.”