Weather in and around Bonn German weather service warns of continued rain
Bonn/Region · Lots of rain and only one sunny day - that's the weather forecast for the new week. The German Weather Service says it may even rain non-stop in and around Bonn.
People in and around Bonn are bracing themselves for heavy rainfall at the start of the week. Elfi, a low-pressure system, is responsible for bringing a lot of precipitation to North Rhine-Westphalia and the surrounding region. The German Weather Service (DWD) said that the rain that started at midnight on Sunday is likely to continue until at least Monday evening.
Bonn and Cologne, the Rhein-Sieg district and the districts of Ahrweiler and Neuwied will be affected. Up to 45 litres of rain per square metre per hour are possible. Roads and pedestrian subways could be flooded.
After Sunday's pleasant average temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius, it will be a lot colder at the start of the week. On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will only reach around eight degrees Celsius. There won't be any sun either. So make sure you have an umbrella with you when you go out.