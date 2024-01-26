Population census Germany's population is growing - immigration is now decreasing
Wiesbaden · The Federal Statistical Office has estimated that the population in Germany increased by around 0.3 million people in 2023. But immigration has gone down compared to in 2022.
According to an estimate by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the population in Germany grew to around 84.7 million people by the end of 2023. Compared to 2022, this means the population expanded by a good 0.3 million people, according to the federal bureau. In the previous year, record immigration - primarily from Ukraine - had led to a sharp increase of 1.1 million people.
According to Destatis, net immigration - combining immigration and emigration - was once again the sole cause of population growth in 2023. "As in all years since German reunification, the balance of births and deaths was again negative in 2023, as more people died than were born," explained the experts.
For 2023, Destatis estimated net immigration at 680,000 to 710,000 people. Compared to the years with particularly high immigration of refugees in 2015 (1.14 million) and 2022 (1.46 million), immigration in 2023 was significantly lower.
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: ck)