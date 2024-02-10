Popular tourist attraction “Giant Ferris Wheel” returns to Cologne Zoo
Cologne · The original "Cologne Giant Ferris Wheel" is returning to the Cologne Zoo. As of February 8, visitors can once again enjoy the view of the Cologne Cathedral, the zoo grounds and the Rhine.
Because of its great popularity, the ferris wheel at Cologne Zoo has been set up again this year. It was scheduled to go into operation on February 8, almost a month earlier than last year. It will be spinning round on the grounds in front of the aquarium in Riehl until May 5. Like its predecessors, the new ferris wheel was built by Bonn-based ferris wheel operator Kipp.
The 36 panoramic gondolas with glass on all sides take visitors to a height of 48 meters. From there, they can see the zoo, the Cologne Cathedral, the Rhine and the silhouette of the Bergisches Land region. The ferris wheel runs virtually noiselessly and is illuminated by LED lights. Wheelchair users can ride in a slightly smaller gondola with an accompanying person. The only exceptions are wider, electric versions.
Having started up on February 8, the ferris wheel will be open daily from 10 am to 9 pm. A regular ticket for young people aged 13 and over and adults costs nine euros, children between two and twelve-years-old pay six euros and a family ticket for two adults and two children aged between two and twelve costs 26 euros.
Visitors to the zoo receive a one-off discount of two euros (adults) or 1.50 euros (children, schoolchildren, students, trainees) on presentation of their Giant Ferris Wheel ticket at the zoo ticket office. Cologne Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until February 29; beginning on March 1, it changes to summer opening hours when the park is open one hour longer, until 6 p.m.
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)