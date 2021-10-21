Bus driver refuses small coins : Girls have to walk home from Siegburg to Lohmar

Bus in Siegburg. Foto: Holger Arndt

Siegburg Because a bus driver in Siegburg would not accept small cent coins, two girls walked six kilometers home.

As the "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" reported on Wednesday, citing the mother of 13 and 15 year-old sisters, the younger one wanted to pay her ticket partly with cent coins (Germany has one and two-cent coins). But the driver basically talked her out of it, telling her that she should go and exchange the small coins with passers-by or at the kiosk. The older sister had a season ticket.

The operations manager of the Rhein-Sieg Transport Association (RSVG), Frank Wiedemann, confirmed the incident in part on Wednesday. He said the driver was perplexed by the pile of coins and said, "You can't be serious." The girls then got out of the bus, he said. But the driver denied asking them to do so.

"Still, the driver's comment was unfortunate," Wiedemann said. "Something like that shouldn't happen." A "serious conversation" was held with the man, he said, and the transportation company apologized to the family.