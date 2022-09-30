Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence : Globally relevant research institution opens in Sankt Augustin

A robot showed its football skills at the opening of the "Lamarr Institute for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence" in Sankt Augustin. Foto: Ingo Eisner

Sankt Augustin Artificial intelligence will play an increasingly important role in future society. At the Lamarr Institute, researchers are working on this topic and they want to make sure that ethical questions are also addressed. Among others, NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst opened the research centre in Sankt Augustin on Thursday.

Just a light press of a button and a squeaking sound is heard. A little stiffly, a small white robot stomps away slowly. He looks like a cyclops thanks to the camera installed in his head. Although it is a so-called humanoid robot, it does not look human. After a few seconds, it has made it to the football and kicks it into the goal.

The robot is part of the "NimbRo" football team from the University of Bonn, which has already won the world championship title in the "RoboCup Humanoid League". Researchers presented the robot at the official opening of the "Lamarr Institute for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence". But the research institute does not exist merely for a bit of quirky football fun. Quite the opposite: "It is a top research institute," explained Stefan Wrobel, one of the institute's directors.

More than 20 senior professors and their staff conduct research at the centre in Sankt Augustin on issues related to artificial intelligence (AI). Even if a robot playing football looks funny at first glance, it can provide important insights for the use of AI. For example, humanoid robots could be used in care in the future. In addition to the Sankt Augustin location, the research centre is also represented in Dortmund and Bonn. The Technical University of Dortmund, the University of Bonn, the Fraunhofer Institute for Intelligent Analysis and Information Systems IAIS in Sankt Augustin and the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics IML in Dortmund are also involved in the institute.

Research is our first pillar. But it's not just about theory. We want to make sure that we create value for society and for the economy," said Wrobel. For example, the researchers presented a robot that can, among other things, carry and clear away boxes which is of use in the logistics industry. The institute is not only concerned with research, but also with the impact of artificial intelligence on society, which is why it has established ethical principles.

Wrobel told the GA that the research centre is also significant for Bonn and the region: " Companies benefit from it. And talents from the region have the opportunity to work here." But he said the Lamarr Institute's main aim is to advance Germany in international competition. "We also need to get the young people from Hong Kong or Silicon Valley here," Wrobel thinks.

Research already began in 2018 in the "Rhine-Ruhr Machine Learning Competence Centre" (ML2R), which was supported as a project. This year, the project became an institute, which is now funded long-term by the federal government and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. "The Lamarr Institute plays a key role in the nationwide AI strategy and has a Europe-wide and worldwide impact," said NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst, who was also present at the opening. The goal, he said, is to shape trustworthiness and to work in a way that conserves resources.