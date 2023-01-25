Former Conrad branch : Globetrotter branch to open in Bonn at the end of April

The Conrad shop in the Bushalle in Weststadt has been closed since September. Globetrotter wants to open here in April. Foto: skyBILD

Bonn Outdoor outfitter Globetrotter wants to open its new Bonn shop at the end of April. So far, not much has happened in the premises, which were previously rented by Conrad.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Not much has happened in the old Conrad shop in Bonn's Weststadt yet. On the outside, the old advertising foils are still in the windows, and the atmosphere inside is that of an abandoned shop. The new tenant Globetrotter wants to start dismantling the old interior soon. However, not completely: "In the spirit of sustainability, we are taking over the space from Conrad completely in its current condition. We will also reuse most of the inventory," says spokeswoman Miriam Ersch-Arnolds. However, the outlet concept that has been in place in the shop on Vorgebirgsstraße will be retained.

Concept still secret

The company is keeping a low profile on what exactly it will look like - they don't want to reveal "too much yet" about the new shop concept and design. It also remains unclear whether there will be special facilities. In Cologne, for example, customers can get advice on vaccinations in a travel practice. "The shop is expected to open in the middle of the second quarter of 2023," Ersch-Arnolds said. A possible date is 28 April. The new location is expected to "improve awareness and synergies with the existing tenants in the property". For example, there is a large Edeka market and the women's fitness studio Donna's in the building.

The product range includes backpacks, sleeping bags, tents, ski clothing, outdoor equipment and climbing gear. Up to now, goods on the topics of outdoor and travel equipment have been available on around 2000 square metres. In the new building, Globetrotter will have about 2600 square metres of retail space on two floors, according to Redos, a Hamburg-based property manager specialising in large retail properties. It is unclear what will happen to the rooms Globetrotter has rented in Vorgebirgsstraße since 2001 after the move out.