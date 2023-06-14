Praying at Godesberg Grammar School Strict believers provoke fellow pupils and teachers
A fringe group of strict believers is putting pressure on other Muslims, but also Christians at the Nicolaus-Cusanus-Gymnasium. The city of Bonn, the police and the district government are looking for ways to deal with the phenomenon.
At the Nicolaus-Cusanus-Gymnasium (NCG), according to GA research, there have been difficulties with strict Muslim pupils for quite some time. They apparently want to impose their religious ideas as authoritative. There has also been an attempt to pray at the municipal school without permission. The city administration and the district government of Cologne confirm the problems.
Without being able to precisely measure the group in terms of numbers, it is a minority among the Muslims, who make up almost 60 per cent of the 552 pupils. Nevertheless, the fringe group manages to influence school life.
Girls allegedly put under pressure
Sources from the NCG speak of downright religious bullying against less devout Muslims, but also Christian classmates. Especially Muslim girls who did not adapt their behaviour to a supposed Islamic code of manners and dress were repeatedly put under pressure. In at least one case, there was even a change of school. The school management refers GA enquiries to the responsible district government in Cologne. "It can be confirmed that some schoolgirls have reported being approached by boys, that the dress code was not observed in the schoolyard or in sports lessons," explains authority spokeswoman Vanessa Nolte.
Coletta Manemann, head of the Office for Integration and Diversity of the City of Bonn, is also familiar with the issue at the NCG. She thinks outside help is advisable. Based on her experience with the NRW prevention programme "Wegweiser - gemeinsam gegen Islamismus" (Signposts - Together Against Islamism), which is based in her office for Bonn, Rhein-Sieg and Euskirchen, she sums up the problem at the NCG as follows: "A minority of Muslim pupils have noticed that teachers can be put under pressure with offensive, challenging religious statements." The NRW prevention programme against Islamism is intended to prevent radicalisation among adolescents and young adolescents from the very beginning.
In principle, these are provocations, says the Bonn integration commissioner. The success that the students have with this is also due to the fact that most teachers have little knowledge of Islam. "So they quickly get on the defensive. This situation strengthens the provocative young people and gives them a certain power, even over other students," Manemann said. The students also find tips for their actions in social networks. It is important to "point out red lines and react with educational and, if necessary, police means such as criminal charges". According to Manemann, it makes sense to involve Muslim parents more, some of whom also suffer from the situation. It would also be helpful if a teacher for Islamic religious education could work with the pupils to take up topics such as religious diversity or sexual identities.
The students' attempts to establish their own rules took place during and outside of class. Students wanted to pray repeatedly - which is not allowed in a city school. "Any publicly recognisable attempt to pray in school will be stopped to maintain school peace," says the spokesperson for the district government.
According to Bonn police, there had been tips in early 2022 about a student at the Plittersdorf grammar school "who is said to make aggressive religious statements", a police spokesman reports. According to GA information, the pupil is said to have adorned himself with the title "King of Bad Godesberg". Officers of the police department for crime prevention and victim protection contacted the school and referred them to the programme 'Wegweiser'. According to the spokesperson, there were no indications of "offences of relevance to state protection law", nor of any other criminal offences.
According to GA research, there were two other incidents of this kind in 2022, which teachers stopped. "It can be confirmed that there was contact between the school and the police here," the district government spokesperson said. Police came to the school again in both May and June 2022. The police spokesperson: "Among other things, a preventive approach was suggested to support the school." In this, the introduction of a traffic light system was to ensure a uniform line by the school management with quicker consequences for students in case of misbehaviour. A lecture on the topic of cyberbullying dangers on the Internet has been scheduled.
Meeting planned for next school year
According to the district government, the traffic light system has been introduced at the school in the meantime. "In addition, the school has been in contact with 'Wegweiser' for at least a year," says Nolte. The team of the prevention programme advises the teachers and holds events. In addition, further training is planned. The school is not only in contact with the municipal office for integration, but also with the school office, the school psychology, the system counselling for the prevention of extremism and the promotion of democracy and the district government. "An exchange initiated by the school on further measures is planned for the beginning of the coming school year," Nolte announces.
Carolin Krause, the municipal education officer, also promises help: "We will do everything we can as school authorities to support the school. But it is also the school's responsibility to ensure or contribute to ensuring that a minority does not succeed in painting a picture of the NCG to the outside world that does not correspond to the actual conditions and the majority of the students.“
And what do the parents say? "The topic of religion is part of everyday school life in a heterogeneous, diverse school community like the NCG," explains the school's guardians. "We, as a culturally diverse team, are aware of the challenges of a culturally diverse environment and actively promote tolerance and intercultural understanding."
Federal Constitutional Court rules: School peace more important than right to prayer
The Federal Constitutional Court has made a fundamental ruling on the constitutional complaint of a Muslim youth who wanted to pray in his Berlin school outside of class time: "The fulfilment of the state's educational mandate under Article 7 (1) of the Basic Law requires that school peace be maintained." This meant "a state of freedom from conflict and conflict resolution that enables the proper course of instruction so that the state's educational mandate can be realised". The plaintiff's freedom of belief was "limited by the requirement to maintain peace at school". The judges referred to a case law of the Higher Administrative Court that the establishment of a room for prayer would go beyond the organisational possibilities of the school.
