Praying at Godesberg Grammar School Strict believers provoke fellow pupils and teachers

In principle, these are provocations, says the Bonn integration commissioner. The success that the students have with this is also due to the fact that most teachers have little knowledge of Islam. "So they quickly get on the defensive. This situation strengthens the provocative young people and gives them a certain power, even over other students," Manemann said. The students also find tips for their actions in social networks. It is important to "point out red lines and react with educational and, if necessary, police means such as criminal charges". According to Manemann, it makes sense to involve Muslim parents more, some of whom also suffer from the situation. It would also be helpful if a teacher for Islamic religious education could work with the pupils to take up topics such as religious diversity or sexual identities.