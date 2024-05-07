Roadworks in Bonn and the region Godesberg tunnel to be closed for several nights in May

Due to work in the tunnel, the Bad Godesberg tunnel will be completely closed during the night-time from May 12 through May 17. This was communicated in a statement by the City of Bonn. On Sunday, May 12, the tunnel walls will be cleaned and the tunnel will be closed starting at 7 pm. From Monday, May 13, through Friday, May 17, the tunnel will be closed each night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. The reason for the closure is cleaning and maintenance work on lighting, ventilation and traffic technology in the tunnel.