Roadworks in Bonn and the region Godesberg tunnel to be closed for several nights in May
Bonn · Whether we’re talking about autobahns, city streets or the public transport system, there is lots of construction going on in and around Bonn these days. It means temporary closures, detours and longer travel times. This is what to expect in May and going forward.
Night-time closures of the Bad Godesberg tunnel in May
Due to work in the tunnel, the Bad Godesberg tunnel will be completely closed during the night-time from May 12 through May 17. This was communicated in a statement by the City of Bonn. On Sunday, May 12, the tunnel walls will be cleaned and the tunnel will be closed starting at 7 pm. From Monday, May 13, through Friday, May 17, the tunnel will be closed each night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. The reason for the closure is cleaning and maintenance work on lighting, ventilation and traffic technology in the tunnel.
Night-time closures of line 66
SWB is renewing the tracks along the route of tram line 66 and will be closing the stretch of tracks between the stops "Sankt Augustin Zentrum" and "Siegburg Bahnhof" in the direction of Siegburg, on the nights from Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 24, from 10 pm to 4 am.
According to SWB, line 66 will run as usual on the route between Bad Honnef and Siegburg Bahnhof. The trams will continue to run between the stops "Bad Honnef" and "Sankt Augustin Zentrum" even during the closure periods. The section between "Sankt Augustin Zentrum" and "Siegburg Bahnhof" will be served by buses from the rail replacement service (BE66) during this time.
There will be no construction work on the nights between Wednesday, May 8, and Sunday, May 12, or between Friday, May 17, and Monday, May 20. Line 66 will run continuously to Siegburg station during these periods. At around 4 a.m. on Friday, May 24, the trams will resume their regular route on the entire stretch between Siegburg and Bad Honnef.
The stops of the rail replacement service can be reached on foot in around three to five minutes from the original tram stops. They are located in Sankt Augustin Mülldorf on Bonner Strasse, in Sankt Augustin Zentrum directly at the tram stop and in Siegburg at the train station.
Overpasses from A565 to A61 closed
On Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, the overpasses from the A565 from Gelsdorf and from Bonn onto the A61 in the direction of Koblenz will be closed at the Meckenheim junction from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. A detour via the Rheinbach junction is signposted with a red dot. At the Meckenheim junction, one lane to Koblenz will also be closed during this time.
Florentiusgraben partially closed due to bridge renovation
The bridge on Budapester Strasse over the Florentiusgraben is currently being renovated. For the duration of the work on the more than 100-year-old bridge, the roadway of the Florentiusgraben in Bonn's city center will be partially closed. The southern staircase will therefore not be accessible. According to the city, the work is scheduled to last until the end of October 2024.
Arndstrasse will be closed in sections
BonnNetz is expanding the district heating network in Bonn's Südstadt district. It is replacing the main district heating pipeline on Adenaueralle at house number 102 in the direction of Arndtstrasse. The pipes will then be laid underneath Arndstrasse up to Niebuhrstrasse 44. Arndstrasse will be fully closed in sections for the work. Pedestrians and cyclists should still be able to get to their homes. The work is scheduled to last until December of 2025.
Plittersdorfer Strasse water pipes
BonnNetz started work in April on replacing the water pipes on Plittersdorfer Strasse in Bad Godesberg. The work is to cover 200 meters between Körnerstrasse and Beethovenallee, according to BonnNetz. It will be a one-way street for the duration of the construction work, with motorists only being able to drive in the direction of Ubierstrasse. A detour is signposted. The construction work is expected to last until mid-October.
Major construction sites last several months
Most of these are for municipal sewer system and the gas, water and district heating network of Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB). Bornheimer Strasse is one of the most complex construction sites. Here, the entire pipeline infrastructure for district heating, gas, water and the energy supply, as well as telecommunications, are expected to be renewed before the end of the year.
Orig. text: ga
Translation: ck