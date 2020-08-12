Fan quits club because of mosque image on jersey : Good riddance: 1. FC Köln responds coolly to angry message

The fan block of the 1. FC Köln. Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

Köln Because a mosque is depicted on the new jersey of 1. FC Köln, an FC supporter has now cancelled his membership. The club made the case public and reacted unequivocally.

"Live and let live." 1 FC Köln stands for tolerance, fairness, openness and respect - always and everywhere. Values that the club has written down in its charter and also lives them with emphasis.

So when an FC supporter cancelled his membership on the grounds that the new jersey for the Bundesliga season depicted the Cologne mosque and that he "could not identify with Muslims", the billy goats reacted quickly and unequivocally: "We will gladly confirm this cancellation", the FC posted on Twitter.

And also had the appropriate response ready for a suggestion from the future ex-member, who in all his intolerance also turned against gays and lesbians: "I suspect that next season the jerseys will be pink, then cosmopolitanism would be perfect.“

"Thanks for the jersey idea. Hadi and goodbye," the FC reacted. And those who are familiar with the club's eleven-point charter can well imagine that it won't just stay an the idea.

In June, FSV Mainz 05 had already reacted similarly. The club had made public the dismissal of a member who had made racist remarks about the players and they definitively defended the clear anti-racism course.