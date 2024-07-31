GA-English to end today after eight years Goodbye from the news service for Bonn’s International community

Marcel Wolber adds: „With our GA-English project, we wanted to offer the English-speaking community in Bonn easier access to news from the city. In addition to the latest news, the ‚Welcome to Bonn’ section with a guide from A to Z with information about life, culture and fun in Bonn was always popular. It has always been important to us that our texts were translated by native speakers and that we can deliver a corresponding quality. Today's advanced technology though shows us that translations can also be done very quickly and easily with Google translate, for example, making our entire content available to all users in almost any language. We are delighted that we have been able to inspire so many people in Bonn with our services over so many years and would like to thank the team for their tireless efforts and great commitment.“