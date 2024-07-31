GA-English to end today after eight years Goodbye from the news service for Bonn’s International community
Bonn · Today, with this article, the English news service from the Bonner General-Anzeiger, GA-English, is coming to an end. In four articles a day, three on Saturdays and a collection of news briefs every Sunday – with the only exception of Christmas and New Year’s Day – the team brought news from Bonn to you, the readers, for eight straight years now. Thank you for reading the articles, and also for supporting and challenging the team – it was an honour for us to do this job.
GA-English was launched in 2016 to help the international community in Bonn and the region feel a sense of connection to Bonn and better understand the news and events impacting them – even if they didn’t yet have a grasp of the German language. With organisations like the UN, Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Post DHL, OCCAR, Ford and many more, Bonn plays host to people from all over the world.
„Having been a member of the international community in Bonn since 2001, I thought it would be a worthwhile endeavor to reach out to these expats with news of everything going on in and around Bonn - in English“, says Carol Kloeppel, who created the news service and was on the team the entire time, from 2016 until now. „After meeting with General Anzeiger Editor in Chief, Helge Matthiesen, it was with his key support and leadership that we had a chance to make the project a reality“, she says. „Head of Digital Development, Marcel Wolber, and the GA Online team, along with the cooperation of countless editorial staff, supported us over the past eight years, allowing us to inform readers about news and events in English. We are extremely grateful to everyone at General Anzeiger who gave us their support in the past eight years.“
Marcel Wolber adds: „With our GA-English project, we wanted to offer the English-speaking community in Bonn easier access to news from the city. In addition to the latest news, the ‚Welcome to Bonn’ section with a guide from A to Z with information about life, culture and fun in Bonn was always popular. It has always been important to us that our texts were translated by native speakers and that we can deliver a corresponding quality. Today's advanced technology though shows us that translations can also be done very quickly and easily with Google translate, for example, making our entire content available to all users in almost any language. We are delighted that we have been able to inspire so many people in Bonn with our services over so many years and would like to thank the team for their tireless efforts and great commitment.“
Even though GA-English is coming to an end, we as the current team – consisting of Carol Kloeppel Jean Lennox and Mareike Graepel – hope we were able to help our readers in some small way – whether it was helping you to become aware of local or regional events, keeping up with Covid rules that seemed to change every day, public transportation woes, learning about restaurants or places to visit in the area or other news.
We would like to recognise former members of the GA-English team: Kate Carey, Caroline Kusch, and John Chandler. Thank you for your work and for having been part of a great team!
And of course, lastly, we thank all of our dedicated readers again – for your interest, your comments, your contributions and your support. We sincerely hope you will enjoy the time you spend in Bonn, making new friends and seeing lots of different places!
(Original text: GA-English)