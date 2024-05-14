Pigeon droppings, urine smell, damage on platforms Google reviews critical of Bonn Central Station

And how do passengers rate the station? Alexander Kukshaus sees Bonn Central Station as "one of the cleanest stations". The student lives in Aachen and commutes to the university in Bonn every day. Even the pigeons on the tracks don't bother him. Kukshaus would give it 3.5 stars. Silke Velten is waiting at Platform 1 for her train to Brühl and sums up her assessment of Bonn's main station in one word: "Good!" The Bonn native describes herself as someone who loves her hometown and is enthusiastic about Bonn Central. "The station is well located, in the middle of the city center, but it doesn't ruin the city center," says Velten and adds: "I think it's nice that tourists are greeted with Beethoven when they arrive." She points to one of the blue signs hanging above the staircase showing a portrait of the famous composer. "There could be more," she says. She always feels comfortable at the station. "I've never been afraid, even at night when I've come in late from an appointment.”