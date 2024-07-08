A new record Graduation celebration for 1,900 graduates
Bonn · A record-breaking 1,900 graduates from the University of Bonn celebrated their academic achievements on the Hofgartenwiese. They shared their experiences and future plans with GA, including one top graduate who nearly opted out of attending the university.
The tossing of mortarboards traditionally symbolizes the end of an important chapter and the step into freedom. Simon Swatek, 27, felt immense relief at that moment. After five and a half years of studying, he earned his Master’s degree in Landscape Ecology. Initially, he was unsure about enrolling at the university: “With an average high school diploma grade of 3.0, I didn’t think I would study at all,” Swatek reported.
His enthusiasm for natural sciences and strong interest in the ecological aspects of food production ultimately motivated him to move from Düsseldorf to Bonn and enroll at the university. “I found a subject that truly makes me happy,” Swatek said. Not only did he enjoy his studies, he also became the top graduate of his year. He celebrated this achievement with his family on the Hofgartenwiese. Like all other graduates, he wore a gown, stole and mortarboard on this special day. “The attire is very cool. It allows us to express our affiliation with our faculty,” Swatek said. In the coming weeks, he plans to process the fact that his studies are over. However, he will remain loyal to the university for a while longer: “I will now work for a year as a research assistant in the Department of Horticulture. After that, I might consider pursuing a PhD,” Swatek said.
Graduates from 70 nations
While numerous graduates took the opportunity for family photos, the University of Bonn Jazz Choir performed on stage. Later, the band Druckluft concluded the event with a powerful party. Early in the morning, Bachelor’s, Master’s and State Exam graduates had entered the Hofgartenwiese by faculty. Over 5,000 family members and friends of graduates from more than 70 nations had travelled, some from far away, to witness the entrance and certificate presentation and to celebrate together on the Hofgartenwiese afterward.
With its many activity booths, the area resembled a festival ground. Family photos were popular, and so were selfies with university rector Michael Hoch. In his festive red gown, he was hard to miss. Marvin Brenner took the opportunity for a photo. It was convenient that Mayor Katja Dörner had just joined as well. Brenner successfully completed his studies in Food Chemistry this year. “It’s great that there is an opportunity to celebrate your graduation like this,” the 26-year-old said about his participation in the university festival. He has no concerns about his career: “I am an officer in the Bundeswehr and work there as a food chemist,” Brenner said. Later, Mayor Dörner took to the stage to congratulate the graduates: “I wish you all the best for your future paths. If you don’t stay here, carry the Bonn spirit with you around the world!”
A Record Number of Participants at the University Festival
With 1,900 Bachelor’s and Master’s graduates, the university festival set a new record for the number of participants this year. At its premiere in 2005, there were only 700 graduates. Max Baur, then Vice-Rector for Science and Research, initiated the large graduation celebration, bringing an Anglo-Saxon tradition to Germany for the first time. At the first university festival in 2005, there were 700 graduates on the Hofgartenwiese. “The festival has grown year by year. Following the pandemic years, the number of participants has skyrocketed again. It seems the desire for such a large celebration has increased post-COVID,” said university spokesperson Andreas Archut. There are now many imitators, but Bonn remains the largest celebration. “No other university in Germany hosts such a large festival,” Archut said. But Aachen is close behind. “They have around 100 fewer participants and are hot on our heels,” Archut said.
Jasmin Schober: “I am very relieved because I have overcome a major hurdle. I studied law and now have my first state exam. It’s a wonderful feeling. I am happy that my friends and I finished at the same time and can celebrate together today. I seem to have been studying for a long time, and now things are finally moving forward. What comes next feels both scary and exciting. I will now start my legal clerkship at the Higher Regional Court.”
Konstantin Carus: “I am happy to have my Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Not everything during my studies was great: there were significant delays due to the pandemic. Everything was done remotely. Many things were cancelled, and the social component was missing. It felt very isolating. You didn’t feel like a real student during that time. Even afterward, it was never the same as before. Now I will pursue my Master’s. I don’t have any specific career plans yet.”
(Original text: Sebastian Flick / Translation: Jean Lennox)