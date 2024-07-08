A new record Graduation celebration for 1,900 graduates

His enthusiasm for natural sciences and strong interest in the ecological aspects of food production ultimately motivated him to move from Düsseldorf to Bonn and enroll at the university. “I found a subject that truly makes me happy,” Swatek said. Not only did he enjoy his studies, he also became the top graduate of his year. He celebrated this achievement with his family on the Hofgartenwiese. Like all other graduates, he wore a gown, stole and mortarboard on this special day. “The attire is very cool. It allows us to express our affiliation with our faculty,” Swatek said. In the coming weeks, he plans to process the fact that his studies are over. However, he will remain loyal to the university for a while longer: “I will now work for a year as a research assistant in the Department of Horticulture. After that, I might consider pursuing a PhD,” Swatek said.